6 Nottingham Forest players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Sheffield Wednesday

With the news that the Championship season will return on June 20, Nottingham Forest can push forward with their hopeful plans of gaining a play-off place.

Sitting 5th in the league table as things stand, Forest have a four points gap between themselves and sixth placed Preston North End, so an opening win against Sheffield Wednesday would put Sabri Lamouchi’s side in good stead.

Wednesday are on an awful run of form and sit 15th in the league table, but despite that form, Forest boss Lamouchi will take nothing for granted after almost two months off football.

Looking ahead to the fixture, we have taken a closer look at the players we feel will be a guaranteed starters for the game at Hillsborough.

Ben Watson

34-year-old Ben Watson has been a massive part of Forest’s success this term, featuring in no less than 37 games in the league.

The former Watford man will be one of the first names on Sabri Lamouchi’s team sheet, sitting just in front of the back four with either Samba Sow or Alfa Semedo.

Joe Worrall

Much like Ben Watson, Joe Worrall has remained in Lamouchi’s side for the majority of the 2019/2020 season and his form has been excellent.

The central defender has fully enhanced his reputation this term and he continues to be a superb defensive partner for Tobias Figueiredo.

Lewis Grabban

Scoring 17 league goals this term, Lewis Grabban will undoubtedly be in Lamouchi’s side to face the Owls.

The former Aston Villa man has been a key player this term, leading the line for the most part of the season.

Matty Cash

Matty Cash’s future in English football looks to be incredibly bright, and the defender continues to be a superb performer for Forest.

Cash will continue at right-back for the remainder of the season, barring any potential injury.

Brice Samba

An obvious one, but Brice Samba will continue to the tried and trusted number one for Forest, and why not….

The former Marseille keeper has been excellent this season and has gained many plaudits.

Joe Lolley

Joe Lolley is one of Forest’s most determined and committed players, and he has given Lamouchi a real hard-working option this term.

The Redditch born winger continues to impress and his creativity and link with Matty Cash down the right hand side is a key duo.