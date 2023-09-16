Highlights Norwich City, founded in 1902, is one of the oldest teams in England and has been part of the English Football League and Premier League in recent years.

The club plays their home games at Carrow Road.

Norwich City is nicknamed The Canaries, a reference to the town's history with birds that came over with "The Strangers" in the 16th century and sang to workers as they operated machinery at night.

Norwich City will be looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League in this 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The Canaries had a disappointing and frustrating season last campaign, as they finished way below what is usually expected. The club missed out entirely on the play-offs, meaning they had more preparation for this season, and it seems to have paid off so far, as new players have seemingly hit the ground running.

What are 6 facts about Norwich City?

While we see how the season pans out for the Canaries, here at Football League World, we have looked at six facts about the club that all Norwich supporters simply should know…

In what year were Norwich City founded?

Norwich City Football Club is a football team that is based in Norfolk, and they are one of the oldest teams in England.

The club was founded in 1902 and has been part of the English Football League and Premier League in recent years.

Where do Norwich City play their home games?

This may be one that is quite simple to answer for most Norwich fans, but the club does play their home games at Carrow Road.

The club’s first stadium was called The Nest, but with the club seeing attendance continue to rise in the early 1900s, they decided to leave that stadium and move into Carrow Road following the end of the 1933/34 season.

Why is Norwich City nicknamed the Canaries?

As with every football team, Norwich City have a nickname that they are known by as well as their official name.

Norwich’s nickname is The Canaries, and some fans may wonder why that is. Well the club has that nickname because of the history the town has with the birds. Birds used to come over with ‘The Strangers’ in the 16th century and sing to the workers, keeping them company as they worked on machinery during the night.

How long have Norwich City had green and yellow as their home kit?

So with the club being given the nickname of the Canaries this has gone on to influence what colour the club’s home kit is.

Norwich originally played in blue and white with the nickname of the Citizens. However, ahead of the 1907/08 season, Norwich changed the colour of their home strips and were given the famous green and yellow kits, with the crest of a Canary.

Which player has made the most appearances for Norwich City?

Norwich have had many players play for the club throughout the years, but Craig Flemming has made the most appearances for the club to this day.

The 51-year-old started off at Halifax Town, but after a spell at Oldham Athletic, he joined Norwich in 1997 and stayed at the club for 10 years, leaving in 2007.

So in that time, the former defender played 365 games for the Canaries, with appearances in the first division, the Premier League, and the Championship, as well as cup competitions.

Who is Norwich City’s record goalscorer?

This may not surprise many Norwich fans, especially the younger generation, but it is former striker Teemu Pukki who is the club’s record goalscorer.

The Finland international joined the club on a free transfer in 2018 and stayed until this summer, when he left to join Minnesota.

Pukki played 210 times for the club, and in those games he managed to score an impressive 88 goals, meaning he is three ahead of second-place Iwan Roberts.