6 new signings start: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday embark on life as a League One club again this weekend when they travel to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic.

Darren Moore’s side were knocked out of the League Cup last weekend by Huddersfield Town, but their transfer business has been good and the squad at Hillsborough looks more than capable of mounting a push for a Championship return.

They will be looking to hit the ground running in London this weekend, which is easier said than done against a strong Charlton side.

As our graphic above shows, Wednesday – on paper at least – should be more than a match for the Addicks.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start the season as Moore’s No.1 having arrived on loan from Premier League side, Burnley, earlier in the summer.

Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson offer a quality centre-back pairing, with new signings Jaden Brown and Jack Hunt offering balance in the full-back positions. Liam Palmer might well play ahead of Brown, but there’s little denying that the former Huddersfield left-back offers a provides balance to the side.

Moore’s midfield is even more competitive after the arrival of George Byers from Swansea City, but even he doesn’t make our trio.

Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing should retain their places, with Massimo Luongo another quality option.

Olamide Shodipo limped out of last weekend’s clash with Huddersfield, which could mean Marvin Johnson is fast-tracked into the side on the back of arriving this week. Andre Green could, then, continue from the right.

In the absence of Josh Windass, Callum Paterson has featured as Moore’s striker, but the signing of Lee Gregory late this week provides another option for the manager. It would be good to see him thrust straight into the side.

