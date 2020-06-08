6 Millwall players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Derby County

Millwall sit 8th in the Championship standings at the present time and very much have a potential play-off place in sight.

With football due to return in England’s second flight on the weekend of June 20, boss Gary Rowett will undoubtedly have his focus set on picking a side to come up against the test of Phillip Cocu’s Derby.

Rowett has benefited from some consistent form from his players this season with the likes of Shaun Hutchinson, Jed Wallace and Frank Fielding all impressing.

Looking at their potential side to face Derby, we have identified SIX players who should be confident they are going to the start the game…

Shaun Hutchinson

29-year-old Hutchinson has been a key performer for Millwall this term and has provided a secure and committed option at the heart of the defence.

Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace has proved to be a superb attacking option this term, contributing to the cause with 10 goals and nine assists. His efforts have helped Gary Rowett’s side sit where they do in the league table and he is undoubted starter.

Matt Smith

Much like Jed Wallace, Matt Smith has been in great form this term, netting 11 goals in the Championship.

The 31-year-old will sit in attack alongside the likes of Wallace, handing Rowett a guaranteed goal threat.

Mahlon Romeo

Mahlon Romeo has been a consistent starter for Gary Rowett’s side this term, featuring in 36 games thus far, and he will continue be included in the match day eleven when football resumes.

Ryan Woods

Arriving from Stoke in the January transfer, Ryan Woods is as hard working as they come in the central midfield areas and his efforts will hand him a regular starting place.

Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw has netted eight goals this season and gained one assist, and he will be expected by Gary Rowett to provide more goals when football resumes.