Millwall have been a solid Championship side for some years now.

Missing out narrowly on the play-offs a number of times in recent years, it was unclear whether they would be able to fully recover following the departure of Jed Wallace to West Bromwich Albion on the expiration of his contract.

But Zian Flemming came to The Den and proved to be a brilliant replacement in the final third during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Lions aren't a side to spend ridiculous amounts of money but there has been some solid investment in recent seasons and they will be hoping that it pays dividends at some point.

Millwall seem to be the definition of a stable ship and that stability could pay off for them but consistency will be key to their success in the end and competing in the Championship isn't getting any easier.

The Lions' fanbase will be hoping for success and we are switching our attention to them in this article, as we list six facts they should know.

Millwall were founded in 1885

The club were founded as 'Millwall Rovers' back in 1885, with workers of JT Morton's factory playing a big part in helping to form the club.

They lost 5-0 against Fillebrook in their first ever game - but managed to get themselves in excellent shape and first reached an FA Cup semi-final in 1900 which was an excellent achievement for them during the early stages of their history.

Millwall have changed their name on more than one occasion

First being called 'Millwall Rovers' at the time they were founded, they changed their name to 'Millwall Athletic' four years later after relocating to The Athletic Grounds.

By 1920, when they were invited to enter the Football League, they were simply known as 'Millwall'.

Millwall went on a 59-home game unbeaten run

This run came during the 1960s and started in 1964.

They won an impressive 43 of their 59 games and drew 16, with this run finally coming to an end three years later in 1967.

Plymouth Argyle were the team to end that run at The Den by claiming a 2-1 victory - but that didn't prevent them from setting the record for going the most home games unbeaten.

It has since been beaten by Liverpool - but the Lions' record is certainly one for them to be proud of.

Barry Kitchener made over 600 appearances for Millwall

Kitchener will be a name that's recognisable to most supporters considering The Den has a stand that's named after him.

The central defender played for the club 602 times, starting to play for the club in the 1960s and making his last ever appearance for the Lions back in 1982.

He spent the vast majority of his career with the club, but did spend time on loan with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States on loan.

Millwall reached the FA Cup final back in 2004

They may have finished in midtable in the Championship at the end of the 2003/04 campaign, but got through to the FA Cup final after beating Walsall, Telford United, Burnley, Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland.

They couldn't get their hands on the trophy in the end, with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal and a brace from Ruud van Nistelrooy allowing Manchester United to claim a 3-0 victory in the final.

The Lions couldn't get themselves on the scoresheet at the Millennium Stadium that afternoon despite having the likes of Tim Cahill and Neil Harris on the pitch.

John Berylson took over at Millwall back in 2007

The Lions had ups and downs during Berylson's premiership but the supporters will be grateful that he was able to stabilise them and guide them to a reasonably decent position before his sad death earlier this summer.

His son James has since taken over and will be hoping to build on the work of his late father.