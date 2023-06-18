This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town have turned down the chance to sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a permanent basis.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who now reports the Hatters will turn their attention to Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski.

Rovers are said to value the Belgian at £6 million.

With the above information in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed the Hatters' interest in the Rovers keeper this summer.

Ben Wignall

Even though he ended up losing his place in Blackburn's starting 11 by the end of last season to Aynsley Pears, Kaminski would still be a decent signing for Luton.

The Hatters need a new goalkeeper, as Ethan Horvath has gone back to Nottingham Forest and even though he's never been capped for Belgium, Kaminski has spent a long time in and around their international squad as a backup.

Adding to that, he was named Blackburn's Player of the Year in his debut campaign a few years ago, so he's clearly talented, even though he can be slightly error-prone.

And at the age of 30, Kaminski will surely jump at the chance to play for a Premier League club if Luton come in for him, so Blackburn should probably think about letting him move on despite having two years left on his contract.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Thomas Kaminski would be a good addition for Luton Town.

With the club also reportedly set to sign Asmir Begovic, the pair would form a strong goalkeeping department at Kenilworth Road.

The only question mark I have over this deal is Blackburn's £6 million valuation of the 30-year-old keeper.

I'm sure Kaminski would jump at the chance of Premier League football, but even with Premier League cash, I'm not sure Luton would be willing to cough up such a fee for a player who could potentially be their number two goalkeeper next season.

Chris Gallagher

This would appear to be a move that suits all parties.

We all know that Blackburn are in a position where they need to raise funds this summer to do all the business that Tomasson wants, so to sell Kaminski for a fairly significant sum would make a lot of sense. Plus, Pears was preferred last season, so Rovers wouldn't be losing a player who was in their best XI.

Of course, the keeper would jump at the chance of moving to the Premier League, and Luton would be getting someone who is talented and capable of playing at a higher level.

So, if the Hatters' interest is serious, then it's hard to see any obstacles to this transfer, and it's one that you would expect to happen.