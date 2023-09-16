Highlights Middlesbrough Football Club was founded in 1876 and joined the Football League in 1899 after two unsuccessful applications.

The club's record signings include Martin Braithwaite, Jordan Rhodes, Alfonso Alves, and Britt Assombalonga, but all of them failed to live up to expectations.

Middlesbrough has only won one major trophy, the 2004 League Cup final, and George Camsell is their record goalscorer with 345 goals in all competitions. Tim Williamson holds the record for the most appearances with 563 games for the club.

Middlesbrough fans are a proud set of fans who, have seen a lot of ups and downs at the Riverside Stadium and Ayresome Park.

It's been a mixed few years for the Teesside outfit, failing to play Premier League football for six years and missing out via the play-offs in two of those.

But it's a club full of immensely proud history, and that has incorporated record signings, major trophies and outstanding cup runs that every Boro fan should know of the top of their heads. If you're a real Middlesbrough supporter, you'll know these - we look at SIX facts that the Riverside faithful should know.

1 What year were Middlesbrough founded in?

Let's start off with a nice and easy one here. Middlesbrough Football Club was founded in 1876 as the same name it is today, but they were only admitted to the Football League in 1899 after two previous unsuccessful applications.

2 Who is Middlesbrough's record signing?

Middlesbrough have had some outstanding players down the years, but their more expensive signings aren't exactly the best they’ve ever had.

Of their five most expensive signings, four are strikers, yet all flattered to deceive at the Riverside. Martin Braithwaite - who scored just eight goals in 36 Championship games after a £9.7m move from Toulouse - is joined by £10.25m man Jordan Rhodes, who scored just six goals in 24 games before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday, and £14.75m flop Alfonso Alves - perhaps one of their most fabled stars, who after 45 league goals in 39 Eredivisie games for Heerenveen, moved to Boro but only scored 10 goals in 42 league games.

But it's Britt Assombalonga who is their record signing, at just £80,000 more than Alves at £14.85m. And again, he's another relative flop - two strong seasons saw him bag 15 and 14 goals in the Championship, but just 11 and 5 goals respectively in his final two seasons were enough to see him move on.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

3 How many major trophies have Middlesbrough won?

Middlesbrough, generally, could be seen as Premier League stalwarts having been prominent in the top flight throughout the late 1990s and through the 2000s era. But despite their esteemed company in the top-flight, Boro have only ever won one major trophy - and that came in the 2004 League Cup final vs Bolton Wanderers.

Gareth Southgate and his teammates lifted the trophy that day at the Millennium Stadium.

4 Who is Middlesbrough's record goalscorer?

This stat is a real treat. Dixie Dean, as many will know from Erling Haaland’s attempt to better the English seasonal goal record last season, stood top for his 60-goal haul in the 1928 season with Everton.

However, he only beat the previous record that had been set the year after - with Boro’s George Camsell scoring 59 for the Teessiders. He remains Boro’s top goalscorer in all competitions with 345 goals in just 453 games and the second-highest tally in an English league campaign of all-time.

5 Who is Middlesbrough's record appearance maker?

Tim Williamson takes this crown for his 21-year stint at the club between 1902 and 1923. Incredibly, that includes the war period - though his occupation meant that he wasn’t called up to help his nation.

563 appearances, two goals for the club, his efforts are way beyond second-placed Gordon Jones, who made 75 appearances less for the club. Boro will see that record stand for quite some time, you’d imagine.

6 What happened on Middlesbrough's famous UEFA Cup run?

Middlesbrough underwent one of the most amazing cup runs by an English team in European competitions this century.

They edged Greek outfit Skoda Xanthi to make the group stage, where they went unbeaten without conceding a single goal. It got trickier in the knockout stages, where they had to mastermind FOUR knockout rounds to even reach the final, but a 2-2 away goals win over Stuttgart saw them into the last-16 where they had to face Roma.

Again, they upset the odds with a 2-2 away goals win against the side from the Italian capital, and with Basel next up, they were favourites to advance. But a 2-0 loss in Switzerland wasn’t what the doctor ordered, and when Basel bagged the opener on Teesside, it seemed done and dusted. But an insane turnaround, including three second-half goals and a 90th-minute winner from Massimo Maccarone saw Boro progress on aggregate.

The same happened vs Steaua Bucharest in the semi-final. A 1-0 loss in Romania wasn’t the worst result, but two quick-fire goals for the Romanian side meant Boro again had to score four. But Maccarone’s strike in the first half, with another three second-half goals and a late Maccarone winner, saw them through to the final.

It was a 4-0 loss against Seville as they fell at the final hurdle - but outstanding memories for Boro fans worldwide and such history to go with it.