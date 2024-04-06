Highlights The removal of Ian Foster came after a string of disappointing results, leaving fans hopeful for a turnaround under new leadership.

Candidates like Michael Duff, Neil Critchley, Rubén Sellés, and others are being considered to breathe new life into Plymouth Argyle.

Bringing back a former player like Lilian Nalis could be a sentimental move that resonates with fans and helps reinvigorate the team's performance.

The hunt for a new manager is on at Plymouth Argyle, with Ian Foster being axed after the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on Easter Monday.

The Pilgrims made the decision after being drawn closer and closer to the Championship relegation zone, with just one point separating them and the bottom three at the time of the former England youth manager’s dismissal.

With just four wins from his 17 games in charge, Foster’s appointment proved to be a disaster for the Greens, after making such a strong start to the season under previous boss Steven Schumacher.

With director of football Neil Dewsnip set to take charge until the end of the season alongside Argyle veteran Kevin Nancekivell, the duo will have to rally the troops to pick up the all-important points to maintain their Championship status, as the search for a new boss continues in the background.

Plymouth Argyle's previous managers Manager Appointed Departed Ian Foster 7th January, 2024 2nd April, 2024 Stephen Schumacher 7th December, 2021 19th December, 2023 Ryan Lowe 5th June, 2019 6th December, 2021 Derek Adams 11th June, 2015 28th April, 2019 John Sheridan 7th January, 2013 1st June, 2015 Carl Fletcher 19th September, 2011 1st January, 2013 Peter Reid 24th June, 2010 18th September, 2011 Paul Mariner 10th December, 2009 2nd May, 2010 Paul Sturrock 27th November, 2007 10th December, 2009 Source: Soccerbase

It seems the Greens are willing to take their time in their search for a new boss and here are six managers that they should be looking at to bring some more stability to the club for the next campaign.

1 Michael Duff

Although things didn’t work out for him at Swansea City, Michael Duff is still a manager whose stock is high in the EFL, and one poor spell at a Championship side shouldn’t rule him out of the running.

The former Cheltenham Town man went into a club that have a very particular way of playing and tried to transform them - something the fans didn’t take a shine to - leaving a sour taste in the mouth after his time in Wales.

But Argyle would be a different proposition; a side that don’t focus on retaining possession all that much, with much of their attacking done in transition, and being as clinical as they can be on the counter.

Duff was more renowned for his more direct style of play at Barnsley last season; something bamboozled Argyle when they travelled to Oakwell, with the Tykes running out comfortable 3-0 winners that day.

He may not be a glamorous appointment but he has proven he can be successful when given the right environment to do so, and with a summer to get his style of play across he could be a real asset for the club.

2 Mike Williamson

A bit more of a possession-based boss would be Mike Williamson from MK Dons, with the former Newcastle United man thriving in his first spell in charge of an EFL side.

Having joined the Dons from National League side Gateshead earlier in the campaign, the former defender has transformed his current side’s season from mid-table also-rans to automatic promotion contenders over a few months.

This one goes down to what Dewsnip and chairman Simon Hallett feel the direction of the club is going in, and whether a focus on possession-based football or sticking with the fast, swashbuckling style of play we have seen at Home Park in the last few seasons.

Having won over half of his matches in charge of his new side Williamson’s record speaks for itself; he is definitely a manager with plenty of potential and it’s whether the Pilgrims think now is the time to roll the dice and give him the opportunity higher up the pyramid.

3 Rubén Sellés

Rubén Sellés continues to impress despite having his hands tied at Reading, with the Spaniard fighting tooth and nail to keep the financial-stricken Royals in the third tier this campaign.

The former Southampton boss has utilised everything he can to pull the Berkshire side away from the relegation zone and has had to deal with points deductions and transfer embargoes along the way.

The 40-year-old obviously knows how to work in a club with a smaller budget than the majority of the division and that is exactly what he will be faced with at Argyle if they stay in the Championship.

The sort of boss who leaves no stone unturned, Sellés will no doubt look to tighten up the Argyle backline if he took the role, with the Pilgrims having one of the leakiest defences in the Championship this season.

As another bonus, he could be the man to tempt Femi Azeez into finally signing on the dotted line in Devon, after the Royals’ playmaker was linked with a move to Home Park in the January transfer window.

4 Gaute Helstrup

Argyle will be looking at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers with envy during this season, with both clubs swooping for managers from overseas that have helped turn their respective club’s seasons around.

Marti Cifuentes has his Rangers side operating at a level of a club in the top half of the Championship since his arrival at Loftus Road while Röhl’s Wednesday renaissance has given them more than a fighting chance of survival after a dismal start to the campaign.

With that in mind, the Greens may return to a figure that has been gaining a reputation for himself with his work in Scandinavia over the past few years: Norwegian coach Gaute Helstrup.

The 47-year-old had been in charge of Tromso in his homeland until the start of the year, when he made the move to Bodo-Glimt to become assistant manager to current boss Kjetil Knutsen.

Known to implement a 3-5-2 formation similar to the one the Pilgrims favour, Helstrup led his side to promotion to the Norwegian top tier in 2020 with his use of inverted wing-backs helping to maintain a balance between attack and defence.

His unique style of play sees a lack of pressure on the ball out of possession, allowing the opposition to bring the ball into the final third more often than not, but rarely allowing them to get a shot away; a defensive solidity the Greens could really do with these days.

5 Neil Critchley

He was born in the north of England. Tick. He has links to Merseyside. Tick. He has experience managing at youth level. Tick.

Some say this is what Argyle look for in a manager these days, with Lowe, Schumacher, and Foster all being born in the North West, and Neil Critchley is another who fits the bill.

Unlike Foster, the current Blackpool boss has plenty of experience in the EFL, having guided the Tangerines to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2021, before establishing them as a second tier side the next season.

The 45-year-old returned to Bloomfield Road last year after spells at Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers and has continued where he left off as he continues to fight for a League One play-off place in the current campaign.

Known for having his teams play on the front foot and encouraging players to showcase their personality while in possession, Critchley’s approach to the game would be well-suited to a youthful Argyle side, who have utilised the loan market well in recent seasons.

With his experience working with Liverpool youth sides, the current Blackpool boss knows exactly how to get the best out of younger, inexperienced players, something that could really help a side battling to compete in the second tier.

6 Lilian Nalis

One out of left field to round us off, but Lilian Nalis will always be highly regarded at Home Park after a series of stellar displays during his time as a Pilgrim in the mid-noughties.

The Frenchman was all-action in the centre of the park during his time as a Pilgrim and was a major part of the side that competed towards the top end of the Championship table at the time.

The former Leicester City man is now assistant manager at RC Lens in Ligue 1, with the side currently competing for the European spots in the French division, having remarkably finished just a point behind leaders PSG last season.

After achieving unprecedented success alongside boss Franck Haise, it would be a real coup to bring the 52-year-old to the club, and as someone who understands what life as a Janner is like, he would completely buy in to the club on his return.

It could be pie in the sky, but Argyle fans would welcome him back with open arms, and if he starts turning results around he will be even more loved than he is already in Devon.