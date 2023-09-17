Highlights Leicester City, founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C, have a rich history in English football and have won the Premier League title once in the 2015-16 season.

Leicester City now ply their trade in English football's second tier, having recently been relegated from the Premier League.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated just two seasons after an FA Cup triumph, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Leicester have returned to the second tier for the first time in nine years and have Pep Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca at the helm now. It has been an eventful summer at Leicester for his side as he prepares them for life back in the Championship.

In terms of their recent history, Leicester have perhaps established themselves as one of the bigger clubs in the country, and will be hoping for an immediate return to the top-flight.

But do you know everything there is to know as a Foxes fan?

Let's take a look at SIX facts that you really ought to know if you claim to be a die-hard supporter of Leicester City.

What year were Leicester City founded?

Leicester City Football Club is a professional association football club based in Leicester, in the East Midlands of England.

Leicester City were founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C, playing on a field near Fosse Road.

They moved to Filbert Street in 1891, were elected to the Football League in 1894 and adopted the name Leicester City in 1919.

What is Leicester City's record attendance?

Their biggest ever attendance is 47,298 in a game against Spurs in 1928, at Filbert Street in an FA Cup clash. However, their biggest league attendance is 42,486 in a clash with Arsenal at Filbert Street in 1954.

They moved to the nearby Walkers Stadium in 2002, which was renamed to the King Power Stadium in 2011, and their biggest attendance at the King Power is 32,242 against Sunderland in 2015.

What major trophies have Leicester City won?

Famously, Leicester were Premier League champions in 2015–16, which is their only title win in English football's top-flight, having also been runners-up in 1928–29.

They have won the second tier a record seven times in England: 1924–25, 1936–37, 1953–54, 1956–57, 1970–71, 1979–80, 2013–14, and the third tier once in 2008–09.

Leicester were FA Cup Winners in 2020–21 and runners-up in 1948–49, 1960–61, 1962–63, 1968–69.

They appeared in five League Cup Finals - winning it three times: 1963–64, 1996–97, 1999–2000, whilst coming as runners-up in 1964–65 and 1998–99.

Finally, they have competed twice in FA Charity Shield / FA Community Shield, winning it twice, in 1971 and 2021 and finishing as runners-up in 2016.

Leicester also won the last League Cup Final to be played at the 'old' Wembley in February 2000.

Who is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer and record appearance maker?

Graham Cross has made the most appearances for the club with 599.

However, Arthur Chandler is the record goalscorer and has 273 goals in 419 appearances for the Foxes.

Who is Leicester City's longest-serving manager?

Matthew Gillies played for, captained, coached, and managed Leicester City for a total of 15 years between 1952–1955 and 1956–1968. He is the club's longest-serving manager ever, lasting a decade in the manager's seat between November 1958 and November 1968.

He took charge of Leicester for a club record 508 matches in that time, after making 111 appearances for the club as a player.

What is Leicester City's record win?

The club's biggest win is a 13-0 victory against Notts Olympic in 1894, and their biggest league win is a 10-0 clash against Portsmouth.

Leicester's 9-0 win over Southampton remains the biggest margin of victory for an away team in Premier League history. Second is Manchester United's 8-1 win at Nottingham Forest in 1999.

It also equals the highest ever score in a Premier League game, matching Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 2010. The victory over Southampton also included hat-tricks for Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, which is only the second game in Premier League history with two hat-tricks for the same side after Arsenal's 6-1 win against, coincidentally, Southampton again (Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires).