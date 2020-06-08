6 Leeds United players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Cardiff City

Sitting top of the Championship table as things stand, Leeds United are on the verge of a Premier League return.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last term, losing to Derby County in the play-off semi-final last season, but their form has been excellent this season.

The Argentine coach has been blessed with some superb individual form from his players and the return to football against Cardiff City on the weekend of June 20, will see those players needing to revive that form.

Looking ahead to the game against Cardiff, we have identified SIX players that we feel will be guaranteed starters…

Lule Ayling

Leeds’ best player this season, Luke Ayling, has been excellent and will continue to occupy the right side of defence.

A consistent performer, Ayling has been very much deserving of a promotion to the Premier League and he will be determined to cement his side’s place in England’s top flight.

Kalvin Phillips

Much like Ayling, Kalvin Phillips has been excellent and he continues to provide a superb option for Marcelo Bielsa in front of the back-four.

The defensive midfield is enhancing his reputation on a weekly basis for Leeds and Premier League football is much deserved.

Pablo Hernandez

Spanish play maker Pablo Hernandez has continued to be such a key player, even at the age of 35.

A guaranteed starter for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the former Valencia and Swansea City man will embark on an automatic promotion with Leeds and the potential of a final swansong in the Premier League next term.

Ben White

Playing alongside the likes of Luke Ayling, Ben White has been superb for Leeds, performing consistently well during his loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jack Harrison



Jack Harrison looks set to complete a permanent move to Leeds this summer, having impressed during his loan spell from Manchester City.

The winger has produced the goods on a consistent basis, scoring five goals and gaining seven assists.

Illan Meslier

Kiko Casilla has been indifferent this season for Leeds and his reputation has somewhat diminished by the fact he was suspended for eight games after racially abusing Jonathan Leko of Charlton.

Illan Meslier will be handed a chance to impress by Marcelo Bielsa.