Leeds United are a club immersed in tradition.

Irrespective of their divisional status or form, it is always impossible to ignore the sheer stature of the Whites, who are arguably among the biggest clubs in the country and surely the most significant in the Championship.

Of course, it is the Championship where they are currently plying their trade, having succumbed to a demoralising relegation from the top-flight of English football last time out.

Naturally, Leeds harbour ambitions of returning to the Premier League at the very first time of asking and no later, and their faithful supporters will no doubt be crucial if they are to do just that.

And speaking of the fans now, here are six facts that every Leeds supporter simply must know about the club.

When were Leeds United formed?

They were formed in 1919 after Leeds City, who were formed only in 1904, were disbanded by the Football League owing to illegal wartime payments.

Leeds' first club were successful but were found to be paying their players during the war, which was illegal at the time.

So, the Leeds we all know today were founded in October 1919 by Dick Ray and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Who are Leeds United's rivals?

Leeds are famed for their rivalries and are not exactly the most well-liked club in the country.

Their main rivals are, of course, Manchester United, with the roots of that going well beyond football and way back in time.

The War of the Roses in the 15th Century sparked a rivalry between the two areas that has never properly died down, and Manchester and Leeds were also business rivals during the Industrial Revolution.

There is also natural bad blood between Leeds and a fair few clubs in Yorkshire, namely Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Further afield, there is no love lost whenever Leeds face off against Millwall, Chelsea and even Cardiff City.

What is Elland Road's capacity?

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

Elland Road is a real footballing cauldron, so it is only right that the supporters who pack it out week in week out without fail should be familiar with just how many fans it can accommodate.

It can seat up to 37,890 people, which makes it the 14th-biggest football stadium in England and the third-biggest in the second tier.

Who are Leeds United's top scorers?

As aforementioned, Leeds have a huge historical presence.

That is largely due to Don Revie's success managing the side between 1961 and 1974, and Peter Lorimer - a vital component of his team - is the Whites' all-time leading goalscorer with 134 strikes from 429 matches.

Meanwhile, former teammate Allan Clarke sits in second with 102 goals, while more recent players in Luciano Becchio and Jermaine Beckford come in third and fourth with 87 and 85 goals respectively.

Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner were also key players under Revie and rank fifth and sixth on the list.

What is the origins of Leeds United's kit?

Revie's legacy lives on at Leeds to this day and that is partly due to the club's now synomynous all-white colours, which he chose himself back in 1962

The club had previously played in blue and gold, but he decided to change to the colours of Real Madrid in a bid to emulate the success of the all-conquering Spanish giants.

Leeds are not quite on a par with Los Blancos but they certainly achieved plenty of success after switching colours.

What trophies have Leeds United won?

The Yorkshire outfit have scooped their fair share of silverware over the years, amounting for the standing they still have in English football despite a real fall from grace in the last 20 years or so.

Currently, their trophy cabinet boasts three top-flight titles, four second division titles, one FA Cup trophy, one EFL Cup, two Charity Shield titles and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Will they add any more to their collection this season?