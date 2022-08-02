6 key passes, 10 duels: The Chelsea loanee who shone on debut for Burnley at Huddersfield

Burnley enjoyed an excellent start to life under Vincent Kompany, and the Championship season, with a 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

Ian Maatsen’s well-taken finish 19 minutes in was enough to seal all three points for the Clarets, and give the left-back an ideal start to his own Burnley career, after joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

But just how good was the 20-year-old’s all-round display on his first competitive appearance for Burnley, beyond that goal?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the stats behind Maatsen’s performance against Huddersfield, according to SofaScore, in order to find out.

Can you get 28/28 on this Burnley quiz?

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

Despite, operating as a left-back, it does seem as though the on-loan Chelsea man could have a significant attacking influence for Burnley this season.

The goal he scored was one of two shots he had on target during the game, while he also recorded one off target.

That tally of three shots was more than any other player who featured in the match, showing he is clearly confident enough to back himself to make an impact in front of goal.

Meanwhile, it also seems as though Maatsen is a player who will be able to make things happen for his teammates as well this season.

The left-back was one of just two players on the pitch to create a big chance throughout the course of the 90 minutes, while he also produced six key passes – at least four more than any other player on the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There was only one player who attempted more crosses than the four put in by Maatsen, so he is a player Burnley may need to look to when it comes to putting aerially pressure on defences this season as well.

A pass success rate of 74% meanwhile, suggests that the 20-year-old is already starting to establish a reliable connection with his teammates.

It is also worth noting that the left-back did play his part defensively as well on Friday, making two tackles and producing two clearances to help keep Huddersfield at bay.

With all that in mind, this looks to have been an excellent Burnley debut for Maatsen, and if he is able to maintain that level of performance throughout the course of the campaign, he could be a key player in the club’s attempts to secure a quick return to the Premier League.