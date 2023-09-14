Highlights Ipswich Town, founded in 1878, turned professional in 1936 and were elected to the Football League in 1938.

The club is nicknamed "The Tractor Boys" as a result of self-deprecating humor from Ipswich supporters.

Ipswich Town's stadium is called Portman Road and has been the club's home since 1884, with a capacity of 29,673.

After three challenging seasons in League One, at their fourth attempt, Ipswich Town finally achieved promotion last season and a return to the Championship.

It was an impressive promotion from Kieran McKenna's side, too, with the club coming agonisingly close to the 100 point mark, achieving 98.

With Kieran McKenna at the helm, the club appear to be in great hands moving forwards, and it will certainly be exciting for the club's supporters to see what the club do in the coming years.

With that said, those same supporters ought to know the ins and outs of the club, including some very important facts, six of which we have discussed below.

Let's get into it!

In what year were Ipswich Town founded?

One fact that any club supporter should know, without a doubt, is the year that their team were founded.

In Ipswich Town's case, the club were founded in 1878.

Of course, at that time, the club were an amateur side, and it would not be for another 58 years, in 1936, that the club would turn professional.

Two years later, in May 1938, Ipswich Town were elected to the football league for the first time.

What is Ipswich Town's nickname?

Ipswich have a few nicknames, including the Blues, as we have used in the title of this article.

In recent years, though, another club nickname has become more prominent.

Indeed, Ipswich have also been referred to as 'The Tractor Boys' this century.

It appears that the nickname is one of self-deprecation and humour on the Ipswich fans' own part, mocking themselves after hearing it from several opposition supporters.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, opposition fans would mock the club with farmer-related chants, but one day, Ipswich supporters flipped it on its head, and began chanting "one-nil to the Tractor Boys".

What is the name of Ipswich Town's stadium?

All supporters should certainly know this one.

Ipswich Town play their football at Portman Road.

That has been the case for almost the entirety of the club's history, too, with the Blues having played their football at Portman Road since 1884.

Naturally, over the years there has been plenty of work done in the stadium, with the ground boasting a modern day capacity of 29,673.

What trophies have Ipswich Town won?

Ipswich Town have a fine history in the English game, and one that has seen them accumulate plenty of club honours throughout the years.

The club have been champions of the second tier in England on three occasions, in 1960/61, 1967/68, and 1991/92.

Their finest achievement in the league came in 1961/62, though, when they won the old first division championship under the management of Sir Alf Ramsey, who, just a few years later, would also guide England to World Cup glory.

In terms of cup competitions, Ipswich Town also won the FA Cup in 1978 under Bobby Robson, defeating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley.

Under Robson, Ipswich Town also had continental success, famously winning the UEFA Cup in 1981, defeating AZ Alkmaar 5-4 on aggregate over two legs.

Who is Ipswich Town's record signing?

According to our research, Ipswich Town's club record signing is Italian goalkeeper Matteo Sereni.

The club signed the then 26-year-old from Sampdoria back in 2001 for a fee reported to be in the region of £4.8 million.

Looking back, although he went on to play for Lazio in Serie A and the Champions League, it is hard to say it was money well spent for Ipswich.

Indeed, Sereni made just 33 appearances for the club, keeping just eight clean sheets in those matches and conceding 55 goals.

Who is Ipswich Town's record sale?

Having joined the club from Chippenham Town in 2012, Tyrone Mings proved to be a very smart acquisition for Ipswich.

Between December 2012 and July 2015, the central defender played 63 times for the club.

His performances attracted the attention of AFC Bournemouth, though, who forked out a club-record £8 million at the time ahead of their return to the Premier League.

These days, Mings is an established Premier League defender, and has been regularly called up to the England national team by Gareth Southgate, for whom he has