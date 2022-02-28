6 interceptions, 3 clearances: This Blackburn Rovers man produced an assured display against QPR

Blackburn Rovers managed to pick up a morale-boosting victory in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray’s side entered this particular fixture on a poor run of form as they had only accumulated two points from their previous five league fixtures.

Reda Khadra went close to opening the scoring on two separate occasions at Ewood Park in the first-half of this clash whilst Albert Adomah’s effort for the visitors was saved by Thomas Kaminski.

Following the break, Blackburn finally broke the deadlock in the 77th minute as Khadra fired a free-kick past goalkeeper David Marshall.

This turned out to be the winning goal for Rovers who moved above QPR in the league standings as a result of this triumph.

Whilst Khadra grabbed the headlines due to his strike, his team-mate Scott Wharton also produced an impressive display during this fixture.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Wharton’s latest outing for Blackburn.

Selected to feature alongside Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan in central-defence, Wharton helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by producing an assured display in this fixture.

The 24-year-old demonstrated that he is more than capable of reading the game in a defensive sense at this level on Saturday as he made an impressive total of six interceptions.

Wharton was also relatively composed whilst in possession of the ball as he completed 36 of the 48 passes that he attempted in this match.

By building on these two aforementioned statistics in the coming weeks, Wharton could potentially help Blackburn retain a place in the play-off places between now and the end of the regular season.

The defender also produced three clearances in this fixture and won three out of the five aerial duels that he participated in against QPR.

Having failed to make a tackle in this fixture, Wharton will be keen to improve this particular facet of his game in Blackburn’s upcoming clashes with Fulham and Millwall.

The former Northampton Town loanee will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against these two aforementioned sides after recording a respectable SofaScore match rating of 7.0 in last weekend’s fixture.