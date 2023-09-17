Hull City will be aiming to continue their progress under Liam Rosenior in the Championship this season.

Rosenior replaced Shota Arveladze at the MKM Stadium in November and he successfully led the club away from danger to a comfortable 15th-placed finish last season.

The 39-year-old has made his side significantly harder to beat since his arrival and after an excellent summer of transfer business, optimism is high in East Yorkshire that the Tigers could be set for a strong campaign.

It has been a turbulent last decade for the club, during which they secured two promotions to the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and played in the Europa League, but also dropped down to League One.

Stability has been restored off the pitch following Acun Ilicali's takeover in January 2022 and the club seem to be heading the right direction once again.

We looked at six facts about Hull that every Tigers fan should know.

When did Hull City first reach the top flight?

It may seem strange considering the Tigers have plenty of recent Premier League history, but they did not actually reach the top flight of English football until 2008.

They finally won promotion to the Premier League in 2008 when Dean Windass' goal secured a 1-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship play-off final.

Until then, Hull was the largest city with a Football League team never to have been represented in the top flight, but that is now Plymouth.

How quickly did Hull City rise from League Two to the Premier League?

Incredibly, just five years before Hull achieved promotion to the Premier League for the first time, they were playing in the Third Division, now known as League Two, and that is the third-fastest rise from the bottom tier of English football to the top.

The Tigers held their own in their first division in the top flight and they avoided relegation on the final day of the season under Phil Brown, achieving some memorable results along the way, including away victories at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hull took part in English football's first-ever penalty shootout as they were beaten by Manchester United in the semi-final of the Watney Cup in 1970.

Denis Law was the first player to have a penalty saved, while Tigers goalkeeper Ian McKechnie became the first player to miss from the spot.

Did Hull City have a name change rejected?

Supporters discontent against late former owner Assem Allam began when he attempted to change the club's name to Hull City Tigers in August 2013.

The FA rejected the proposal in April 2014 and after Assam appealed, the application was turned down once again in July 2015.

Allam believed that the change would benefit the club commercially and help to attract overseas investment, but he struggled to win back the support of the fan base from that point.

Who is Hull City's record signing?

Hull's record signing is midfielder Ryan Mason, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of £13 million in August 2016.

Mason was a regular for the club following his arrival, but he was forced to retire after suffering a serious head injury against Chelsea in January 2017.

The 32-year-old has since moved into coaching and has had two spells as caretaker manager of Spurs.

Who is Hull City's record sale?

While Mason is Hull's record signing, Jarrod Bowen is the club's record sale having joined West Ham United for a fee of £22 million in January 2020.

Bowen scored 54 goals in 131 appearances for the Tigers and he has seamlessly made up to the step up to the Premier League in recent years.

The 26-year-old scored a 90th-minute winner for the Hammers in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in June, while his form for David Moyes' side has earned him a number of call-ups to the England squad.