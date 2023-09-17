Huddersfield Town will be aiming to avoid relegation from the Championship under Neil Warnock this season.

The Terriers were last in the Premier League in 2018, so will be looking to make their way back into the top flight sooner rather than later.

The Yorkshire outfit have had a wild last few years, which has seen them bounce up and down the Championship table, with new ownership also arriving at the John Smith Stadium.

Supporters have enjoyed plenty of highs and lows over the last several seasons.

Here we look at six facts about the club that every Huddersfield fan should know…

How many top flight titles have Huddersfield won?

Huddersfield have not been in title contention in the top flight in most supporters’ lifetime.

The Terriers were once the dominant force of English football during the 1920’s, earning back-to-back-to-back titles, an achievement only done by a small number of clubs.

Manchester City are currently on a streak of three consecutive championships, but Huddersfield did it first from 1924 to 1926.

The team came second in the two seasons following, as well as in 1934, but have not finished that high again since.

Have Huddersfield won the FA Cup?

The success in the league was the result of a team that had won the FA Cup in 1922.

During this period the FA Cup was seen as the more prestigious prize in English football, with the club earning their sole triumph early in the 1920’s.

The Terriers have reached another four FA Cup finals, but have lost them all.

Huddersfield lost the 1920, 1928, 1930, and 1938 finals, but have not reached this stage of the competition since.

When were Huddersfield founded?

A lot of English football clubs were founded in the late 1800’s, with the oldest active team being Notts County, who were created in 1862.

However, Huddersfield are one of the younger clubs in the EFL having been founded in 1908.

The Yorkshire club’s biggest rivals are Leeds United, who themselves weren’t founded until 1919.

Have Huddersfield played in each of the top four divisions in the 21st Century?

It has been a wild ride for Huddersfield over the last few decades, with the side being one of just a few to compete in all four of the top divisions since 2000.

The Terriers started the new century in Division 1, which is the old name for the Championship.

But relegation was quickly suffered in 2001, dropping them to the third tier.

Huddersfield reached the play-offs in their first campaign in the third division, but were then relegated again just a year later after missing out on promotion.

The climb back to the top flight began in 2004, with promotion earned to League One, where they competed for eight years.

Huddersfield spent 2012 to 2016 in the Championship before gaining a place in the Premier League.

Who is Huddersfield’s all-time top scorer?

Brown is Huddersfield’s all-time top goal scorer with 159 to his name.

He spent eight years with the Terriers during the 1920’s, which was a massively successful time for the club.

He won three league titles as well as an FA Cup during his time with Huddersfield.

What was Huddersfield’s biggest-ever league win?

Huddersfield once won a game 10-1 during a First Division clash in 1930.

The Terriers earned a dominant win over Blackpool during a December league game.

Huddersfield have also won 11-0 in their history, winning in an FA Cup clash in 1909 against Heckmondwike.