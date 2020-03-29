6 goals for Millwall: What’s Scott McDonald up to these days?

Scott McDonald made 60 appearances for Millwall across two seasons between 2013 and 2015.

The Australian striker boasts an impressive career that’s stretched over four decades – with the 36-year-old currently playing in his 22nd season as a professional.

Having started off playing semi-professionally in his home country, McDonald had spells at Southampton, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Wimbledon, before eventually settling down in Scotland where he signed for Motherwell in 2004.

During three and a half seasons at Fir Park, he scored 45 times before his performances caught the attention of SPL champions Celtic, whom he joined ahead of the 2006-2007 campaign.

McDonald was a popular figure at Celtic Park, scoring a bunch of goals to help the Hoops win the Scottish Premier League and Scottish League Cup, although he moved back to England in 2009, joining Middlesbrough.

And the Aussie would continue his excellent goalscoring form at the Riverside, although his 40 goals from 2009 to 2013 couldn’t help Boro secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League, with Boro narrowly missing out on a place in the top-six in his penultimate campaign.

Despite scoring 13 times in his final season, the signing of Lee Tomlin from Peterborough United ahead of 2013-2014 sparked the end for McDonald on Teeside, moving to Millwall.

But it never quite worked out for him at The Den as he struggled in front of goal across two challenging seasons, notching just six goals in 60 appearances in all competitions, which led the club to terminate his contract in January 2015 – with the club fighting to avoid relegation to League One.

Despite being the wrong side of 30, McDonald’s career was far from over as he returned to Scotland less than one month after his release from Millwall and would go back down under in July 2019, following spells at Motherwell, Dundee United and Partick Thistle.

McDonald spent the first half of this season at A-League Western United outfit before making the switch to Brisbane Roar in January, where he’s scored four times in nine appearances and is still going strong, even though he’s just months away from turning 37.

His time with the Lions was extremely disappointing, but the Australian enjoyed a glistening career in both England and Scotland.