6 goal involvements: This Burnley man has starred this season under Vincent Kompany and will continue to be missed

It has been an excellent season for Burnley in the Championship so far.

The Clarets currently sit top of the Championship as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League, three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers, who they beat 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Lancashire derby in their last game prior to the World Cup break.

It has been a fantastic start to life at the club for manager Vincent Kompany since his appointment in the summer and the 36-year-old used his extensive contacts to bring in a host of impressive signings and he has also transformed the style of play from Sean Dyche’s reign, implementing an attractive, attacking brand of football.

He has also developed a winning mentality in his squad, similar to the one he had as a player which enabled him to win multiple titles at Manchester City.

It is Kompany’s attacking reinforcements who have really impressed this season and the Clarets are the division’s top scorers with 40 goals, underlining the shift in style under the Belgian.

Burnley return to action this weekend as they travel to face managerless Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday, but could have to make the trip without one of their key men.

Winger Anass Zaroury has excelled for the Clarets since his move from Belgian side Chaleroi in August.

The 22-year-old took a little time to adapt to his new surroundings, initially making substitute appearances, but after finding his feet, he has established himself as one of the main attacking threats at the club.

Zaroury was rewarded for his form at Burnley with a call-up to the Morocco squad for the World Cup and with his country progressing through to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

His impact at club level has been clear, he has scored four goals and contributed two assists in 13 games so far. In his last game for the Clarets prior to Qatar, he scored and assisted in the derby against Blackburn to further endear himself to the Burnley fans.

According to WhoScored, Zaroury has 1.2 shots, makes 1.2 key passes and attempts 0.6 dribbles per 90.

It is still early days for Zaroury in England and as he continues to adapt, he will get even better.

Kompany will miss him as his World Cup adventure continues into the quarter-finals, but whenever Zaroury returns to Lancashire, he will be a key player for the Clarets for the rest of the season.