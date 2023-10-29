Highlights Rotherham United are aiming to maintain their Championship status and avoid relegation.

Rotherham United will be aiming to maintain their status in the Championship for another year.

The Millers have become a bit of a yo-yo club in recent seasons, coming and going from the second and third tiers.

However, Matt Taylor was able to steer the team clear of relegation to League One in the previous campaign with a 19th-place finish.

It has been a disappointing start to the new term, but the club can take some solace from how early in the season it still is.

Here we look at seven free agents that could potentially boost the team’s chances of survival this campaign…

Stefan Johansen

The midfielder departed QPR at the end of last season and is still available as a free agent.

The 32-year-old is a proven operator in the EFL, a leader, and can likely still compete to a high level in the Championship so would bolster Taylor’s options in midfield.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka departed Stoke City at the end of his contract and has yet to find a new club.

The centre-back has made no indication that he has retired from the game, even at 41 years old, so it should be worth considering a move to sign him.

Jagielka was still performing to a solid standard with the Potters, and his leadership qualities would be a great addition to the Rotherham dressing room.

Dan Gosling

The 33-year-old is another experienced former Premier League star who could still do a job at a Championship level.

Rotherham could use people with Gosling’s experience in their squad as they look to battle against relegation.

The midfielder would bolster Taylor’s options and add some depth to their ranks.

Luke Freeman

Freeman played an important role in Luton Town’s rise to the Premier League last season but was released at the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old has yet to find a new club, and Rotherham should look to take advantage.

He would be a smart addition to their team, adding some creative spark in midfield, and could boost their chances of survival in the second tier.

Connor Wickham

Wickham is an experienced forward who could bolster the team’s attacking options.

Weekly wages: Rotherham United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The striker returned to the second tier last year and played a role in keeping Cardiff City in the division.

While he is far from his best these days, he could still contribute with goals from the bench and offer Taylor something different in rotation.

Matthew Lowton

Lowton is currently available after leaving Burnley at the end of last season.

The defender spent the second half of the year with Huddersfield Town, where he helped the team survive relegation to League One.

The 34-year-old could help the Millers in their pursuit of the same goal, with the experienced full-back still more than capable of competing in the Championship.