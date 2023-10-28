Highlights Plymouth Argyle's inconsistent start to the season calls for experienced free agents to bolster the squad, specifically in defense and the midfield.

Players like Daniel Ayala and Liam Moore could provide much-needed experience and stability at the back, while Dan Gosling would be a valuable addition in midfield.

Additionally, the team could benefit from the signings of left-back options like Ryan Bertrand or Kemar Lawrence, as well as winger Tariqe Fosu to provide depth and versatility in the attacking positions.

Plymouth Argyle's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been very much up and down since their return to the second tier, with some very good highs and some punishing lows.

There has been a lack of consistency with the Pilgrims, who have not been able to piece two wins in a row together so far, but there has been no shortage of goals scored - as well as no shortage of goals conceded too.

Could a free agent or two bolster Steven Schumacher's squad though to add a bit more experience, even if it's just on a short-term basis until January?

Let's take a look at SIX currently non-contracted players who could be a real help for Argyle.

Liam Moore

Alternatively, someone who could offer experience as well is Moore.

Moore, who has 10 caps to his name for Jamaica, played plenty over the years for Reading in the Championship and is still only 30 years of age, but he has struggled with injuries which led to just three second tier outings for the Royals last season before his release.

He claims he's ready to get back to action with a new club, and Plymouth could use someone with his know-how at the back.

Ryan Bertrand

Plymouth are without a real out-and-out left-back as Saxon Earley is sidelined, meaning Kaine Kesler-Hayden is covering there and Mickel Miller has also been converted somewhat.

Schumacher could do with more experience in that area though, and Bertrand could be a short-term option if he is fit and ready after he missed most of last season at Leicester with a knee injury.

The ex-England international may be 34 years of age now, but he has lots of ability and could be a good get.

Kemar Lawrence

There isn't that many left-backs on the market, but someone who has plenty of experience is Lawrence.

The 31-year-old, who has amassed 77 caps for Jamaica, was last seen at MLS outfit Minnesota United and has played a lot of his career in the USA, although he did have a brief European adventure with Anderlecht.

For a few months, Lawrence could very well fill a gap that needs filling at Home Park.

Dan Gosling

Plymouth aren't desperate for a midfield as they have enough depth, but wouldn't it be great if Gosling returned home?

With plenty of Premier League and Championship experience, Gosling could be good around the likes of Luke Cundle, Adam Randell and Lewis Warrington and would be a big help in away matches where they need to tighten things up.

At the age of 33, Gosling may still have something to offer in the second tier, and having been brought up a Devon lad and made his debut for Argyle at the age of 16, it would be good to see him rejoin his first club.

Vagner

Whilst Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker are great out and out winger options for Schumacher to rely on, perhaps there's a lack of depth beneath that pairing out wide.

Vagner is a 27-year-old Cape Verde international who was last season on loan in the top flight of Belgian football at Seraing, where he scored four times in 23 appearances.

There may be better options already in England that are out of contract, but Vagner could potentially offer something.

Tariqe Fosu

It's astounding that Fosu is still a free agent after his good form for Rotherham in the second half of last season.

Tariqe Fosu League Stats In Last 5 Seasons Season Team Division Played Goals Assists 2018-19 Charlton Athletic League One 27 2 3 2019-20 Oxford United League One 25 8 1 Brentford Championship 11 1 0 2020-21 Brentford Championship 41 4 3 2021-22 Brentford Premier League 1 0 0 2022-23 Stoke City (Loan) Championship 20 0 1 Rotherham United (Loan) Championship 19 1 2

Fosu played plenty for Brentford in the Championship before that and provides lots of versatility out wide and through the middle, so he could be a good option to rotate with Mumba and Whittaker, and he's still at a good age at 27 to have a few good years left.