Highlights Huddersfield Town's new manager, Darren Moore, is struggling to make an impact and may look to the free agent market to strengthen the squad.

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to secure Championship survival once again this season.

Despite making a decent start to the campaign, the Terriers surprisingly replaced Neil Warnock with Darren Moore in September.

Warnock had led the Terriers to safety following his appointment on a short-term contract in February, and he agreed a one-year contract to stay on this season, but the club opted to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

It has been a tough start to life at the John Smith's Stadium for Moore, who has picked up just one win from his opening six games in charge, but his side are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Town brought in just four new players this summer, and with Moore struggling to make an impact at the club so far, he could look to the free agent market to bolster his squad.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

With that in mind, we've looked at free agents the Terriers could consider.

Liam Moore

Moore is another defender that the Terriers could consider, and the 30-year-old is available after his exit from Reading this summer.

It was a disappointing final season for Moore at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last term, with injury limiting him to just three appearances as the Royals were relegated from League One, but he has proven to be a reliable Championship defender during his career.

Moore was linked with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday this summer, but a move did not materialise, and the John Smith's Stadium could be the perfect destination for him to reignite his career.

Josh Onomah

Midfielder Onomah has been without a club since leaving Preston North End this summer, departing after making 13 appearances for the Lilywhites following his arrival at Deepdale on a short-term contract in January.

The 26-year-old's career has stalled in recent years, but he has been a capable performer at Championship level previously, and he would bring quality and creativity to the Terriers' midfield.

Onomah has won two promotions to the Premier League with Fulham in 2020 and 2022, and he could be a huge asset to the Terriers as they look to secure survival.

Stefan Johansen

Midfielder Johansen is a free agent after his contract at Queens Park Rangers was cancelled by mutual consent in June.

Johansen scored two goals and registered six assists in 30 appearances for the R's last season, captaining the side during their excellent run of form under Michael Beale at the start of the campaign, but his minutes became limited after Gareth Ainsworth's arrival in February.

The 32-year-old, who has previously won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham on two occasions, had a spell training with Bodo/Glimt in his native Norway in September, but he was not offered a contract.

It is a surprise that Johansen is still on the free agent market, but he could be a shrewd addition for the Terriers, bringing leadership qualities to the dressing room.

Tariqe Fosu

Winger Fosu was released by Brentford this summer after three years at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fosu scored four goals and provided four assists in 49 appearances for the Bees to help them to promotion to the Premier League in the 2020-21, but he fell out of favour in the top flight.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Stoke City before making a temporary move to Rotherham United in January, scoring one goal in 19 appearances as the Millers secured Championship survival.

Fosu's experience of a relegation battle at the New York Stadium could be useful for the Terriers, and he would add a different attacking dimension to their side.

Lyle Taylor

Striker Taylor was released by Nottingham Forest this summer after failing to make a single appearance for the club last season.

While it did not work out for Taylor in the Premier League, he has proven himself to be a threat in the Championship previously with Forest, Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City.

Taylor has featured for Montserrat at international level recently, but his last league minutes came for Birmingham in the 2021-22 season, scoring five goals in 14 appearances after joining the Blues on loan from Forest in January.

The 33-year-old spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the season, but a move to Hillsborough looks unlikely after Xisco Munoz's departure, and the Owls' loss could be the Terriers' gain.

Connor Wickham

Striker Wickham is available following his exit from Cardiff City this summer.

Wickham spent the first half of last season at Forest Green Rovers in League One, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances to earn himself a move to the Cardiff City Stadium in January.

While the 30-year-old only scored once in 12 games, he played an important role to help the Bluebirds to Championship survival under Sabri Lamouchi.

Injuries have plagued Wickham throughout his career, but if the Terriers can keep him fit, he could score the goals to fire the club to safety.