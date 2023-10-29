Highlights Coventry City is struggling to maintain their form from last season and needs to make improvements to boost their promotion chances.

These potential signings would bring experience, depth, and strength to the squad and could help lift spirits after their play-off defeat.

Coventry City have been unable to match their form from last season which earned them a place in the play-offs.

Mark Robins’ side missed out on promotion to the Premier League last year by the finest of margins, losing a penalty shootout to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

But the team has struggled to maintain their momentum since the defeat, with the side competing outside of the play-off places in the early stages of the new term.

Perhaps the free agency market could offer the club the chance to improve their promotion chances.

Here we look at seven free agents the Sky Blues should consider signing…

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka hasn’t formally announced his retirement from football just yet, having departed Stoke City last season.

The centre back proved that he can still compete at this level with his performances for the Potters.

The 41-year-old would also bring a lot of experience to the dressing room, which could help lift spirits as the team continues to struggle after their play-off final defeat.

Dan Gosling

Gosling is available as a free agent after leaving Watford at the end of last season.

Coventry are in need of midfield reinforcement, and the 33-year-old could be a smart short-term solution.

Gosling has plenty of experience of playing at the highest level, and is still more than capable of playing well in the Championship.

Stefan Johansen

Johansen is still a free agent after departing QPR during the summer, and could be a smart addition at the CBS Arena.

The 32-year-old is a consistent performer, would fill a gap in the squad that is needed and has the leadership qualities a team like Coventry needs.

Scott Dann

Coventry could use some reinforcement in defence, just to add some depth to their backline for the rest of the campaign.

Dann is currently available after leaving Reading earlier this year.

The 36-year-old could be a solid arrival in Robins’ side to reinforce their defensive options, and add some experience to their ranks.

Connor Wickham

Wickham did well for Cardiff City in a squad role capacity last season, contributing one goal and two assists from 12 appearances in the Championship.

The 30-year-old wouldn’t be a regular starter for Coventry, but he would offer a decent option off the bench or in rotation.

The forward is no longer at his best, but he could still do something for Robins’ side.

Luke Freeman

Freeman played a role in helping Luton Town gain promotion to the Premier League last season before being released at the end of his contract.

The midfielder could be an ideal solution to their current issues in that area, adding some much-needed strength in depth.

The 31-year-old is certainly worth considering as a low-risk option ahead of the January transfer window.