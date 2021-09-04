6 free-agents still available to Sunderland if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Sunderland sit at the League One summit after five games, accumulating 12 points in the process.

The Black Cats sit two points clear at the top of the table over any of their divisional rivals, with their sole defeat coming during a 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

Lee Johnson has assembled an excellent squad in the club’s fourth attempt to break out of the third-tier, strengthening in areas that they needed to.

The transfer window has now passed, but the free agent market is still open for The Black Cats if Johnson feels there is a need to delve into it.

With that in mind, here are six existing free agents who Sunderland could make a move for…

Andre Wisdom

It is somewhat of a surprise that no Championship clubs have struck a deal for the former Derby County defender.

Wisdom’s leadership and defensive capabilities, make him a player who could help guide Sunderland back to the second-tier.

The 28-year-old is also an versatile option, performing at consistently high levels when deployed as a central defender, or as a full-back.

Wisdom’s aerial ability, strength, coupled with his intelligent mind, make him a player that would bolster Johnson’s existing squad.

Mace Goodridge

21-year-old Mace Goodridge was released by Burnley at the end of his contract in summer.

The young midfielder was unable to pave a way into the first-team set up with the Premier League Clarets, but given his age and technical ability, the 21-year-old could be an exciting option at League One level.

A move for Goodridge would be a risk, but it would be a calculated one. The former Burnley man has EFL experience with Barrow, and has the potential to thrive at League One level, and with him still being 21 years old, he has the potential to grow into the Championship – the ultimate ambition when recruiting young players at Sunderland.

Josh Sims

Josh Sims has been unable to find a new employer since leaving Southampton this summer.

The bright, technically-gifted winger scored once and provided eight assists whilst on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers last season, with injury only preventing him from returning even better numbers.

Sims’ dribbling ability, coupled with his vision and attacking third intelligence, makes him an exciting option for Sunderland to look at, and he is another player who can grow with the club, should promotion back to the Championship be secured.

Jordon Ibe

Jordon Ibe’s move to Derby County last season did not go as planned, playing just three minutes of championship football last time out.

However, from 2016 to 2019, Ibe was playing Premier League football for Bournemouth, and has accumulated over 100 games in England’s to tier.

However, he needs a move to revitalise his career, and Sunderland could be a destination that helps himself back to regular game time.

It would be a move that comes with its risks, but there are big rewards that would come with it.

Whether a move to League One would interest him remains to be seen, but Sunderland are an ambitious club who possess players of Championship quality all over the pitch.

Ahmed Elmohamady

One position that could do with a reinforcement is right-back. Luke O’Nien can operate there but has more influence in the middle of midfield, whilst Niall Huggins is yet to feature in the league this season.

As a result, Carl Winchester has stepped in at right-back, and whilst he has done an excellent job thus far, if the opportunity to sign the Ahmed Elmohamady presented itself, then it would be excellent business.

Not only does the 33-year-old offer experience, but he is also a dependable leader.

Elmohamady has competed at the highest level, proving to be an excellent defensive option, whilst also showing the ability to get forward and create.

Wayne Routledge

36-year-old Wayne Routledge is another player who brings experience of the higher level and could be an excellent addition at League One level.

Still displaying lightning-quick pace, Routledge is still a master at getting past his man and delivering into the box.

The talented winger has almost 300 appearances in England’s top tier, and over 150 in the Championship.

Routledge saw his game time decrease with The Swans last season, but in League One, he certainly could impress once again.

