6 free-agents still available to Sheffield United if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Sheffield United have struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Championship and will be hoping to return a rejuvenated side after the international break.

The Blades have picked up just two points from their opening five games this season, picking up two away draws at Swansea City and Luton Town.

Slavisa Jokanovic is at the helm at Bramall Lane, and whilst he is typically associated with promotion-winning teams in the second-tier, his role this season may be focussed more on providing a platform to build upon.

The Blades added three players to the squad on deadline day, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane recruited as more progressive midfield options, whilst Robin Olsen was seemingly brought in to be the club’s number 1 goalkeeper.

The Yorkshire club can still delve into the free agent market to add to their squad this year, and with a plethora of options still out there, here are six existing free agents, who the club could look to add…

Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere’s technical ability makes him such an exciting player, but his lack of first-team minutes in recent seasons, has left clubs quite anxious in bringing him in.

The 29-year-old did not receive regular game time in a Bournemouth shirt last season, but that does not mean he cannot excel in England’s second-tier.

Wilshere is a player who has shone in the Premier League, Champions League, and even on the international stage, and if given minutes, could light up the division.

Andre Wisdom

Defensively speaking, The Blades look strong, but the versatility that Andre Wisdom offers could be tempting for The Blades.

Wisdom’s ability to read the game, coupled with his physicality, make him an excellent defender at Championship level.

If clubs come in for George Baldock again in January, then Wisdom could be an excellent alternative.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Moving to perhaps a position where the club are actively still trying to recruit for and that is a winger.

A move for Barcelona’s Alex Collado collapsed at the dying stages, and if it is a relentless winger that the club are after, then Mendez-Laing could certainly be looked at.

The 29-year-old’s dribbling ability, directness at pace, are all attributes that suggest he should be given another chance at Championship level.

Josh Sims

Sticking on the subject of chaos-creating wingers, Josh Sims is someone who has not found a club this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign with Doncaster Rovers last season, proving to be a constant attacking threat in the division below.

The Southampton loanee departed the Premier League club at the end of the season, and given how important he became last season at the Keepmoat Stadium, a Championship move would be fully justified.

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady is another individual who offers versatility, and is juts as competent operating as a left back as he is on the wing.

The 29-year-old’s wand of a left foot has caused havoc in England’s top two tiers for quite some time, proving to be quite a machine when it comes to assisting goals.

Sheffield United have a good selection of left wing-backs at present, but his ability to actually operate higher as a winger in more attacking positions, means that he can adapt to different formations, something that Jokanovic is continuing to assess.

Jordan Ibe

Jordan Ibe has accumulated a lot of great experience in the Championship and beyond, but again finds himself without a club.

He is a player whose shown what a talent in spells, but has not been afforded the consistent game time to prove himself on a regular basis.

The Blades need creativity, and whilst Hourihane will address from central areas, Ibe would bring that from the wing.

Of course, Jokanovic is not set on a formation as of yet, meaning that if a three-at-the-back system is preferred, then he may not be the best option as wing-back.

