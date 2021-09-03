6 free-agents still available to QPR if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Queens Park Rangers will be looking forward to the season resuming after the international break with them starting the Sky Bet Championship campaign in really fine form.

The Hoops certainly look as though they’re going to be in the conversation at the sharp end of the table this year and that is exactly what Mark Warburton will have been planning all through the summer window.

Indeed, some fine signings have been made and they can be happy with their squad and the way it looks – but what if they want to add further in the weeks ahead?

In case they do, we’ve taken a look at six free agents currently looking for a new club…

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom is a very experienced defender at this level and if QPR wanted some extra defensive depth he might be worth a look.

He knows how to play in a back four or back three and has experience as a full-back as well as a centre-half, making him a versatile option.

QPR have got a decent set of defenders already, of course, but if they were struck by injuries or something like that perhaps Wisdom would be worth consideration.

Florian Jozefzoon

Jozefzoon has played at some good clubs at Championship level and knows the division well.

He’s able to beat a man and carry the ball up the pitch and might be worth a thought if Warburton wants an extra midfielder at some point in the near future.

You’d want assurances over his form as he has tailed off a little bit in the recent past but he has shown quality before at second-tier level.

Neil Taylor

Taylor was a player that QPR considered in the summer and so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that there is still some interest there.

The R’s eventually brought in Sam McCallum to challenge Lee Wallace down the left but, again, if one of them picks up an injury then QPR might be thinking about extra cover – though Yoann Barbet can do a job on the left if needed.

Taylor has quality and still plenty to offer.

Dan Crowley

Crowley is a talented footballer but he needs to be moving to a club that is going to be getting the best from him and is set up to help him progress and realise the potential he has.

Mark Warburton is a manager who has been brilliant at developing footballers and helping them on so, potentially, Crowley might be a good fit there.

You have to think, though, that he might struggle to get game-time given the options QPR have in his position.

Jordon Ibe

Ibe is only 25 which is pretty incredible as it feels as though he has been around for a long time now.

He’s still got so much to give and isn’t even at his peak yet, he just needs to find the right place to show what he can do.

Could Warburton feel as though he could offer the winger a lifeline? The only stumbling block might be that the R’s boss likes to use wing-backs and the former Bournemouth player might not necessarily fit into that.

Kadeem Harris

Harris is another good player that does well out wide and, similarly to Ibe, still has lots to give.

Harris knows the Championship well having played for the likes of Cardiff City and, most recently, Sheffield Wednesday.

Certainly, you could see him doing a job for the right club, it just remains to be seen if QPR think he is for them.

