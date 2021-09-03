6 free-agents still available to Nottingham Forest if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Nottingham Forest surprised everybody by announcing the surprise signing of Rodrigo Ely on Thursday afternoon.

The transfer window came to a close on Tuesday night – the cut-off point for clubs to make new permanent or loan signings until January.

Forest, in fact, announced the loan signing of Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence a day after the deadline, after the EFL accepted that their paperwork had been submitted on time.

But on Thursday, Chris Hughton dipped into the free agent market, bringing in 27-year-old centre-half Rodrigo Ely on a deal until the end of the season.

Ely, who featured only eight times for Alaves in La Liga last season due to a cruciate ligament injury, took it up to 10 summer signings for Forest.

Could there be any more free agents who may be useful for Forest, though? Here, we take a look at six others worth looking at…

Robbie Brady

Whilst Brady wouldn’t fit into Dane Murphy’s ethos of signing players aged 26 and under, neither did Ely.

The Republic of Ireland international remains on the lookout for a new club after he left Burnley at the end of last season.

Brady has been a standout performer at this level for the likes of Hull City and Norwich City before, as well as establishing himself as a key player in over 50 caps for Ireland.

He is a winger by trade, but could also play as an attacking full-back which would certainly tick one major box given their shortage of options there.

The winger, who has recently been linked with Celtic, would add experience to the side at the age of 29, as well as natural balance and support down that left-hand side.

Jose Izquierdo

Forest brought in Xande Silva on Deadline Day – the versatile attacker who can play up top or out wide. Further competition is perhaps needed in wide areas, though, so Hughton could swoop for someone he knows well.

Having impressed over in Belgium for Club Brugge, Hughton brought Izquierdo over to Brighton in wake of his side winning promotion in 2016/17 for a club-record £13.5million fee.

The winger scored five goals and registered four assists in 32 Premier League appearances in his first season at the AMEX.

The Colombian international made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls, and remains on the lookout for a new club upon the expiry of his contract last season.

Forest are in need of depth in the final third, and he would provide excellent competition for the likes of Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley.

Kadeem Harris

Harris could also be of interest to the Reds.

The former Sheffield Wednesday winger left Hillsborough at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract.

Harris registered four assists in 38 Championship appearances last season, scoring four goals and adding three assists the season before.

The winger was on trial with Reading towards the end of pre-season, but the Royals chose not to pursue a deal for whatever reason.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Mendez-Laing has endured a tough time of it over the last couple of years, having been let go by Cardiff after serving a three-month ban for a positive drugs test.

He was let go by Middlesbrough at the end of last season, too, scoring one goal and chipping in with one assist in nine games for Neil Warnock’s side.

If you can get Mendez-Laing back up to full fitness and playing to his full potential, though, then he could be an excellent asset.

The powerful winger scored six goals and added six assists when Cardiff went up in 2017/18, and he will be desperate to make an impact.

Jack Wilshere

Admittedly, this one may not be a popular one amongst Forest fans given Wilshere’s injury record, his age and likely high wages.

But the midfielder is only 29 and featured on 17 occasions for Bournemouth last season, scoring one goal as they romped their way to the play-offs.

He is now without a club and looking for a fresh start in his career, having endured a number of injury problems and bad luck on that front.

Forest lack real quality on the ball in midfield, and this is something which they hope the arrival James Garner will fix. Wilshere has played at the highest level for club and for country, and his technical ability could be huge for the Reds.

His experience could also help players like Ojeda thrive and settle in quicker.

Milad Mohammadi

Mohammadi is someone who Forest have looked at before, and it is believed that he is now a free agent having left Gent in August.

The Iran international has made 37 caps for his country, and also made 65 appearances for the Belgian side, too.

At 27 he’d provide cover for Max Lowe and a long-term solution given that the 24-year-old is only on loan from Sheffield United.

He’d be a shrewd recruit.