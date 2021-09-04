6 free-agents still available to Middlesbrough if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Middlesbrough may have completed some significant transfer business in the final few days of the summer window, but they may not be done just yet.

Andraz Sporar, James Lea Siliki and Onel Hernandez all joined Boro late on to bolster Neil Warnock’s squad significantly, with the likes of Djed Spence and Sam Morsy departing at the same time.

Just because the window slammed shut though on Tuesday, it doesn’t mean that Boro’s dealings are done until January.

There is a pool of free agents out there and some could really help the Teessiders going forward in the short-term – let’s look at six who Warnock could look at in the coming weeks.

Kean Bryan

Bryan is a player who Boro have been linked with already following his departure from Sheffield United this summer, having made 12 appearances for them in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old was thrown in at the deep end by Chris Wilder having never made a league appearance for the Blades before last season and he decided to turn down their new contract offer.

He’s not landed anywhere else yet though and with no real left-sided defender other than Marc Bola, Bryan could provide some competition at not only left-back but his natural position of centre back.

Neil Taylor

Whilst Bryan could easily slot in as a starter at the Riverside at centre-back, a natural left-back who could come in and challenge Bola for a starting spot is Taylor.

Bola is a more attacking type but Taylor, who has amassed 43 caps for Wales, would be a different option as a more defensively-solid player.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played much recently, with just four matches in all competitions to his name last season for Aston Villa before being released after being with the club for four-and-a-half years.

Robbie Brady

Sometimes Warnock opts to use a three centre-back system which utilises wing-backs, and a player who could provide ideal competition for Bola there is Brady.

The Republic of Ireland international provides experience at Premier League level although he hasn’t played too much for Burnley recently due to injury setbacks and he departed at the end of his contract this summer.

Despite having a questionable injury record, Brady could definitely do a job at wing-back or as a winger for a team like Boro and he would bolster an area that does need looking at.

Jack Wilshere

Speaking of players with questionable injury records, Wilshere is a player with all the talent in the world but because of so many spells on the sidelines he’s not been able to maintain being a Premier League player.

The ex-England international was last seen playing for AFC Bournemouth in the Championship last season and was able to keep himself fit, but he was clearly not the same player when seen at Arsenal in years gone by.

He’s still waiting to be snapped up by a club and his training period at Italian Serie B side Como isn’t going to end up with a contract – surely a Championship club who aren’t particularly strong in the engine room like Boro are willing to take a chance on him?

Hal Robson-Kanu

Boro added a goalscorer in Andraz Sporar to their ranks on deadline day, with the Slovenian arriving on a season-long loan.

He’s one of just two out-and-out striker options though along with Uche Ikpeazu, who is a real battering ram of a man and perhaps Warnock could do with an alternative to the ex-Wycombe striker in a similar mould.

With international experience and goals at Championship level in the past, Robson-Kanu could do that job as a real back to goal striker and his hold-up play could get the best out of attacking talents like Marcus Tavernier who could feed off him.

Andy Carroll

After a move to Reading broke down before the transfer deadline, Carroll is still a free agent and he could play the Ikpeazu role – but obviously his fitness record isn’t too reliable.

Carroll was once an England international and a £35 million signing for Liverpool – obviously he’s not Premier League quality nowadays but you never lose that technical ability.

He would suit Warnock’s style to a tee and being a north east boy, he would surely jump at the opportunity to sign for Boro if it arose.