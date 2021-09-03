6 free-agents still available to Charlton Athletic if they wanted to further bolster their squad

Charlton Athletic have already had a very busy summer, with Nigel Adkins bringing in no less than 11 new faces to the Valley throughout the transfer window just gone.

The likes of Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Akin Famewo, Harry Arter, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare, Charlie Kirk, Elliot Lee, Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko have all arrived from Portsmouth, Sunderland, Tranmere Rovers, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Oxford United, Crewe Alexandra, Luton Town, Morecambe and Birmingham City respectively.

This has therefore seen expectations rise significantly in the red corner of South London as the Addicks aim to return to the Sky Bet Championship at the second attempt under Adkins following his appointment as Lee Bowyer’s successor.

Despite bringing in a host of new additions, Charlton may well still be keen to dip into the free agent market in search of some more new recruits.

Here, we take a look at SIX free agents that are still available to the squad if they want to add more players to the current squad moving forwards…

Dan Crowley

Former Birmingham City midfielder Crowley could well be a good option for the Addicks to turn to due to his versatility.

The 24-year-old spent part of last season on loan in League One with Hull City and greatly impressed for the Tigers in the opportunities that he was given.

He would give Charlton an option that can be deployed both as a number ten and on either flank when required.

Given his previous Football League pedigree, this could be a good option for the club to look at.

Josh Sims

Similarly to Crowley, Sims is another versatile option who could in theory make all the difference for Charlton if he moved to South London.

A former Southampton youngster, Sims may also be a player than Adkins is greatly aware of following his time in charge at the South Coast side earlier in his career.

Sims shone on the odd occasion whilst at Doncaster Rovers under Darren Moore and could well be tempted by a move to the capital.

There are certainly worse options out there that the Addicks could pursue.

Kevin McDonald

The former Fulham midfielder and all round experienced campaigner would be a good addition on paper for Charlton.

With Jake Forster-Caskey still working his way back towards full fitness, the Addicks could well do with another body in midfield.

McDonald may now be 32 but he offers leadership qualities that the squad doesn’t necessarily have already at this present time.

Signing him on a short term contract to act as cover may not be such a bad idea for Charlton.

Kadeem Harris

Harris is a versatile forward who would arguably really suit Charlton’s style of play under Adkins.

He was most recently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday until being released this summer and could well be keen on a new challenge in League One.

He arguably has the quality to be playing in the league above and at 28 is arguably still in his prime as a professional.

This could well be a wild card option that the Addicks may wish to consider in order to further bolster their forward options.

Andre Wisdom

A slightly more ambitious move but certainly one that they could pull off, Wisdom could be a great option for Charlton to add to their defence.

Capable of slotting in at both right back and centre back when required, Wisdom was used regularly by former club Derby County right up until his release.

Whether he would be willing to drop down a level to play in League One would be another matter entirely, but it could be a way back into the game for him after reaching a crossroads in his career at present.

Charlton certainly have the finances available to do such a deal and it would be interesting to see if this is a name that they would look at.

Jordon Ibe

Another player who was released by Derby County this summer, Ibe could be a player that would thrive under the management of Adkins.

A talented winger with undoubted potential, Ibe’s career has reached a crossroads after being caught up in off field issues at Pride Park and needs a fresh start.

The Valley would offer him a club on his doorstep having been born in London and Adkins is a great mentor as an experienced face in management.

Charlton could well be the club that could reinvigorate this fallen prospects’s stuttering career.