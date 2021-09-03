6 free-agents still available to Birmingham City if they wanted to further bolster their squad

As far as transfer windows go, Birmingham City’s should be seen as a bit of a success.

Lee Bowyer is aiming to stop the long string of bottom-half Championship finishes for the Blues and after five matches his side are 8th in the table which is a good start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Some smart additions permanently such as Chuks Aneke and Ryan Woods came in, as well as Troy Deeney’s homecoming late in the window, whilst the loan signings of Dion Sanderson and Tahith Chong were very eyecatching.

There’s still room to strengthen though with a number of free agents on the market – let’s take a look at six players who could potentially help the club out in the short-term.

Jack Wilshere

Birmingham’s double pivot in midfield looks pretty solid right now in Ivan Sunjic and Ryan Woods, but there’s always room to add someone else with a bit more dynamism in there.

And in Jack Wilshere there could be a player who still has a lot to give at Championship level.

The former England international was once a top-quality Premier League player but has recently found his level being the second tier of English football and featured for Bournemouth last season.

Wilshere has been training with Italian side Como in recent times but surely a Championship club is willing to take a punt? Birmingham could be that very outfit.

Kadeem Harris

Bowyer added to his ranks out wide this summer with the signings of Jordan Graham and Tahith Chong, so you would think that the last thing the Blues need is a winger.

However Harris, who was on trial with Reading this summer but failed to win a deal, provides not only pace but a bit of versatility as well.

Capable of playing in a wing-back role which would be handy as that is a system that Bowyer often uses, Harris may not have much in terms of goal contributions recently but he definitely has an outlet.

Andre Wisdom

Birmingham’s defensive unit of Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean and Kristian Pedersen right now looks incredibly strong and you still have Dion Sanderson to add to that when he is fit again.

One more injury though and the Blues could look scarce at the back and having become a free agent this summer, Wisdom could provide some depth.

Wisdom was a regular at Derby County last season and can play as both a centre-back and right-back, so he could very well be a handy addition.

Kean Bryan

Whilst Wisdom would provide cover and versatility on the right side of the pitch, Bryan could do the exact same on the left.

After making a number of appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season, it’s a surprise to see Bryan still not fixed up with a club yet despite being linked with Middlesbrough, Blackburn and others.

Bryan is a good age at 24 and he could provide competition for Pedersen as a left-footed defender with George Friend’s years now advancing.

Robbie Brady

Jeremie Bela may be doing a decent enough job in an unfamiliar role of left-wing-back currently with Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo to back him up, but at the end of the day Bela is a winger.

Bowyer could do with a real natural wing-back to come in and after leaving Burnley this summer, Brady could do just that.

The Republic of Ireland international has much Premier League experience and has a wand of a left foot and could really help the Blues out.

Ahmed Elmohamady

This one would be a slightly controversial one, but if Bowyer needs a back-up to Maxime Colin at right-wing-back then they could do a lot worse than Elmohamady.

The vastly experienced Egyptian has played at cross-city rivals Aston Villa for a number of years but is now without a club and even though he is 33 years old he still has something to offer.

Elmohamady played 12 times in the Premier League last season so he still has the legs and even though some may not like it, he could really help the team out.