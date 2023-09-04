Highlights Norwich City is looking to make a comeback to the Premier League after a disappointing last season under David Wagner.

The club has made several notable signings during the summer transfer window, including Adam Forshaw and Shane Duffy.

Despite the window closing, Norwich City could still sign free agents to further strengthen their squad, with players like Reggie Cannon and Fankaty Dabo being potential options.

Norwich City will be looking to build on an impressive start to the new EFL Championship season.

The Canaries are aiming to make it back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, after a bitterly disappointing last campaign saw them finish in 13th place under the tenure of David Wagner.

Tensions were high between the German and the Norwich faithful back in late April after a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion condemned them to another season in the second tier, but the mix of a busy summer transfer window and early positive results has created a much more vibrant atmosphere around Carrow Road.

The Yellows ended up bringing in nine new players to Norfolk, with the more notable additions of Adam Forshaw, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes adding much needed competition and quality to the group.

Jonathan Rowe’s emergence has also acted like a new signing, with the academy graduate hitting the ground running in the EFL Championship to pick up important points in the opening run in.

Despite the summer transfer window closing, clubs up and down the country are still permitted to sign players who are without a club and we at FLW are going to take a look at six free agents who Norwich City could be tempted to add within their ranks.

6 Reggie Cannon

The first player on the free agent list is United States international right-back Reggie Cannon, who is out of contract after terminating his contract at Portuguese side Boavista.

The 25-year-old made 82 appearances in Liga Portugal during a three-year spell and could be persuaded into taking on a new challenge with the Canaries.

The East Anglian outfit have already added to the full-back department with Jack Stacey arriving in May, but it could be well worth seeking a Max Aarons replacement for further depth and Cannon could be the perfect fit for rotation during the relentless nature of the Championship.

5 Fankaty Dabo

Next up is former Coventry City right-back Fankaty Dabo, who is without a club at the start of the season following his release from the Sky Blues.

The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and had two separate loan spells in the Netherlands with Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam before moving permanently to the West Midlands in 2019.

Dabo had the experience of being involved in a promotion battle last season with the Singers, featuring 27 times over the course of the campaign as they were eventually beaten in the play-off final on penalties by Luton Town.

With his knowledge of the Championship throughout recent years, Dabo would be trusted to be call upon when needed, as well as adding healthy competition to the back line.

4 Axel Tuanzebe

Completing the defensive options is centre-back Axel Tuanzebe.

At 25-years-old, Tuanzebe has had tastes of Championship football, with three loan spells at Aston Villa, one of which included promotion to the Premier League, before most recently representing Stoke City.

However, his seasons have been hampered by injury issues which have not allowed him to show off consistent performances and be a regular starter.

Provided he could keep fit, Tuanzebe could prove to be an appealing rotation option between Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy for the lengthy season ahead.

3 Nampalys Mendy

Moving into the midfield is Nampalys Mendy, after his long-term stint at Leicester City came to an end last season.

The Senegalese international had a successful time in France with Nice and Monaco, earning himself a move to the Foxes back in 2016.

The 31-year-old made 98 league appearances during his time in the East Midlands, applying his trade in the Premier League before their relegation back down to the second tier.

Mendy would be able to add his tenacious attitude and effective distribution of the ball to the playing squad if he was to make the move to Carrow Road, challenging Kenny McLean for a starting spot.

2 Tariqe Fosu

Tarique Fosu kicks off our list of attackers, who has spent a significant portion of his career in the EFL Championship.

The 27-year-old has made a combined 89 appearances in the second tier of English football, featuring for Reading, Brentford, Stoke City and Rotherham United.

The London-born winger has shown versatility throughout his career and is able to play on both flanks and in the number 10 position which is always a positive trait to have.

His experience in this division could also nurture the hot prospect of Jonathan Rowe, who will be encouraged to keep himself grounded despite an electric start for the Yellows.

1 Junior Stanislas

Rounding off the list is winger Junior Stanislas, who is on the free agent list after his nine-year stay at Bournemouth was ended this summer.

The 33-year-old has had a distinguished career across the Premier League and Championship, playing 293 matches for the Cherries, West Ham United and Burnley.

As his game time dwindled on the South Coast and age not on his side, Stanislas will have to be considered more of as a squad player, but his flexibility to play across the forward line could be of interest to quite a few clubs in the EFL along with his impressive pedigree.