Middlesbrough will be looking to mount another promotion push next season as Michael Carrick aims to take advantage of his first pre-season with the club.

The summer period is an important time for every club as they look to put plans in place to build towards their objectives, and that is no different with Boro and Carrick.

Free agents Middlesbrough could target

The club will almost certainly need to recruit smartly and targeting free agents is one way of doing so.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at six free agents who Boro could recruit to save themselves some cash this summer.

Ryan Manning

With the future of Wolves loanee Ryan Giles unclear, Carrick will almost certainly be lining up potential replacements at left-back, and Ryan Manning fits the bill.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Swansea City and is a wing-back that loves to get forward - as his four goals, six assists, and 83 key passes (the second most in the division as per Whoscored) in the Championship this term proves.

With Manning set to depart Swansea this summer, a move to Boro could signal a statement of intent from both the player and the club.

Would Lucas Joao be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Clearly the Teessiders would love to keep hold of Chuba Akpom, but his form in front of goal has not gone unnoticed and there has been plenty of transfer talk concerning the in-form striker already.

Not only that, but with Cameron Archer departing, the Carrick's side will be lacking depth in the forward position, something they'll need if they are to push for automatic promotion next season.

Joao would present the perfect option for Boro. Injuries have been an issue for the 29-year-old but, when fit, his Championship goalscoring record is impressive, and he could have a lot of success in a team that creates the number of chances that Boro do.

Jack Stacey

Stacey looks set to depart the Vitality Stadium this summer with a skillset that will top many clubs' list.

The advanced wing-back will give Carrick plenty of firepower in the final third, with Stacey supporting in supply. Not only that, but he can play on either the left flank or right, which will give Boro plenty of options should they need them.

Will Joel Robles leave Leeds United?

Robles joined Leeds United on a one-year deal last summer and has played understudy to Illan Meslier for much of the season.

The experienced stopper boasts many of the skillset Carrick wants in a goalkeeper, such as being comfortable with the ball at his feet, operating outside his area and good awareness coming off his line.

As well as that, he's an experienced shot stopper who could save Boro plenty of money in the transfer market.

Sebastian Andersson

The Swedish international was a regular scorer for Union Berlin as they rose to the Bundesliga, scoring 26 goals in 74 games. Since his move to Koln, however, he has struggled. Now set to depart at the end of his contract, he could be tempted by another project similar to Union Berlin.

A physical number nine, Andersson would bring in attributes that Carrick did not have in his squad last season, being the perfect partner for Akpom. Not only that, but if Boro recruit Ryan Giles once more, or someone with his crossing ability, Andersson would be the ideal target within the box.

Jay Dasilva

Dasilva upon his arrival at Ashton Gate was a highly regarded wing-back destined for big things. An ACL injury later and poor form, he's leaving Bristol City on a free transfer.

Carrick has proven with the likes of Akpom and Jonny Howson that he can squeeze the quality and potential of a player, with Dasilva potentially falling into that bracket.

It would also be an easier signing to make than Ryan Manning, who will likely have Premier League interest as.

The wing-back would provide all the necessary skills Carrick needs in his advanced defenders, but will need to show the form that earned his move to the Robins to justify bringing him to the club.