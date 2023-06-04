Leicester City suffered relegation to the Championship on Sunday afternoon, seven years on from stunning the footballing world and winning the Premier League.

Expectations and ambition levels will be high within the Foxes camp next season and an immediate Premier League return will be the ultimate objective set by the club's hierarchy.

Whilst we wait for the 2023/24 Championship campaign to come around, here, we take a look at six free-agents who could be of interest to Leicester City upon their arrival in the Championship...

Phil Jones

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to depart Old Trafford when his deal expires next month and an expected top-end Championship club like Leicester could benefit from the addition of the former England international.

Tough, tenacious and a very good reader of the game, he could be an ideal addition, especially if there are a couple of defensive sales or departures this summer.

A player that is in need of a fresh opportunity, there could be scope for Jones to feature fairly regularly for the Foxes in the Championship.

Saman Ghoddos

Saman Ghoddos has emerged as a source of versatility since arriving at Brentford when the Bees were thriving in the Championship and may catch the eye of those leading recruitment at the King Power Stadium this summer.

The 29-year-old saw his game time decrease for the London club this season, with the Iranian international set to see his contract expire this summer, although the Bees do possess the option in extending his stay for another 12 months.

If Brentford opt not to hand Ghoddos fresh terms, then Leicester could benefit from his vision and creativity, especially when they are set to lose key sources of attacking threat this summer.

Jack Stacey

If Leicester see any of their right-back options head for pastures new this summer, then Bournemouth's Jack Stacey could emerge as a key target for the Foxes.

Down the pecking order at The Vitality Stadium, the attacking full-back may seek a Championship move when his contract expires with the hope of playing regular football once more.

A full-back who provides a relentless attacking service and is a steady defender, Stacey may be someone of interest this summer, although there could be a fair amount of Championship clubs casting an eye on him.

Jan Paul van Hecke

If Brighton & Hove Albion do not trigger a one-year extension on Jan Paul van Hecke's soon-to-be expiring deal at the Amex Stadium, then the 22-year-old could be a very promising pick-up at Championship level.

Leicester should look to position themselves well if the young defender becomes available this summer, as he is not only someone who has impressed at Championship level already, but he comes with an incredibly high ceiling.

Dominant in his aerial and ground duels, whilst also being comfortable on the ball, he would be a fantastic pick-up by the Foxes.

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning proved to be one of the finest left-backs in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign and would have undoubtedly generated a lot of interest throughout the season.

A player that could emerge on the radars of Premier League clubs, it would be no surprise if an ambitious club like Leicester were to join the running.

Expected to leave Swansea City upon the expiry of his current deal, Manning could be a useful addition, particularly if the Foxes are expecting to lose someone like Luke Thomas or James Justin.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene is a rapid-paced, agile attacker who would bolster the forward lines of pretty much all Championship clubs this summer and Leicester should at least take a look.

Set to see his current deal at the New York Stadium expire in a month, a top-end Championship move would make complete sense and the Foxes certainly have the pull to get a deal like this over the line.

It will be interesting to see how Ogbene's situation plays out after plenty of speculation about where his future lies over the last few months.