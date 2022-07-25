6 EFL clubs chasing the signature of Newcastle United player including West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall

Six EFL clubs have been credited with an interest in signing Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, there are up to 12 clubs chasing his signature across the Championship, League One and Scotland.

West Brom, Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers have been named as potential suitors of the 19-year old.

The youngster spent the second half of the previous season on loan with Rovers, helping the team achieve promotion to the third tier.

In 21 league appearances, he managed seven goals and six assists in a run of performances that has impressed many.

But the Scot also has interest from his homeland, with Hearts and Hibernian named as two possible destinations for his services for this season, should he depart Newcastle.

Any exit from the Premier League side will come as a loan move, with the forward impressing Eddie Howe during the team’s pre-season preparations.

It has not yet been decided whether Anderson will go out on loan or if he does have a role to play with the Magpies in their first team squad this campaign.

Newcastle have already added three fresh faces to their squad, but so far there have been no new attacking additions to the team, perhaps signalling he may yet get a chance in Howe’s team.

The Verdict

Anderson has so many clubs chasing his signature for a reason, with his performances in League Two really impressing.

It would come as a surprise to see him return to Rovers, or make a move to League One, as he has shown he could already feature regularly for a Championship club.

A role in a Premier League side may be a step too soon at this stage in his career.

But it is ultimately a decision to be made by Howe and Newcastle, so these 12 clubs could all be found wanting if he is set to play for the top flight side this season.