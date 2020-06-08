6 Derby County players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Millwall

Phillip Cocu’s Derby County have been gradually improving this season and the Rams now sit 12th in the Championship table.

Having improved in form since the turn of 2020, Derby now find themselves in line for a potential final play-off push, where they would be hoping to go one better than last year, losing to Aston Villa at Wembley.

Looking ahead to the Championship return on June 20, we have looked into Cocu’s squad and selected SIX players who we believe will start the game against Millwall.

Matt Clarke

Matt Clarke has been a good performer for the Rams this term, and he continues to hold down a starting place in the centre of the club’s defence.

Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence had a rather sluggish start to the 2019/2020 season, especially after impressing throughout last season under Frank Lampard.

The Welsh international has returned to form of late, helped by the arrival of Wayne Rooney, netting nine goals and three assists.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s impact at Derby since his January move has been overwhelming. The former England international has been excellent and Phillip Cocu will rely on him to potentially help the Rams grab an unexpected play-off place.

Curtis Davies

Curtis Davies is coming to the end of his playing days but he has still provided Cocu with a tried and trusted defensive option this term.

Davies is likely to line-up alongside Matt Clarke at the heart of Derby’s defence.

Max Bird

Max Bird is having somewhat of a breakthrough season at Derby and he continues to impress. The defensive midfielder will be hoping to more minutes when football returns and Phillip Cocu would be wise to afford him that luxury.

Max Lowe

Max Lowe is another young player to have come through the Pride Park youth ranks and he is the perfect option at left back, appearing 25 times in the league.