Coventry City have enjoyed a storied history in football, spending time in the top flight of English football but also in the bottom tier of the EFL as well.

Here are SIX facts you surely must know if you are a true, die-hard Sky Blues supporter, whether you are young or old.

What were Coventry City called when they were founded?

Back in 1883, Coventry City first came to fruition as a football club - but not as you know it.

When formed, the Sky Blues were named as 'Singers FC' by William Stanley - the first manager of the club - and members of the Singer Cycle Company, hence the original name.

The club however was renamed in 1898 as Coventry City due to the fact that people not affiliated to the Cycle Company decided to start supporting them, hence the need to have a name that wasn't so restrictive.

What was Coventry City's first stadium?

For much of their lifetime, Coventry have been stationed at Highfield Road, which has seen some real highs of their history.

However, the Sky Blues did not start their footballing days at their famous stadium, instead playing their first match at Dowells Field in Stoke Heath, which is now a residential area.

Dowells Field was their home for four years before a 12-year period at Stoke Road, and then the move to Highfield Road came about in 1899.

Cov would then spend the next 106 years there in the Hillfields areas of the city before their 2005 switch to the more modern and bigger Ricoh Arena on the outskirts.

When did Coventry City win the FA Cup?

Coventry fans of a certain age - around 35 or younger - will not have memories themselves of the Sky Blues winning their one and only FA Cup.

A consistent top flight club at this point in 1987 for 20 years, Coventry only finished 10th in Division One that year but they defeated Bolton, Man United, Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds to make it to the final at Wembley.

It was there where they faced Tottenham, and the Sky Blues recorded a 3-2 success against David Pleat's side in-front of 98,000 people, with a Gary Mabbutt own goal being the deciding factor in seeing the Midlands club lifting their first major trophy.

How many times have Coventry City won the EFL Trophy?

The EFL Trophy was only brought into competition in 1981 for teams in the third and fourth tiers of English football, meaning the first time Coventry took part in it was 2012 when relegated to League One.

After getting to an Area Final in their first year, Cov did find success in 2017 when they defeated Oxford United 2-1 in the Final, with goals from Gael Bigirimana and George Thomas securing the trophy.

It ended up being bittersweet as Coventry were relegated to League One later that year, but a trophy is a trophy nevertheless.

How many times have Coventry City been promoted in the 21st Century?

Since the 21st century began in 2001, Coventry have been promoted just the two times, with both of those coming in the last five years.

The start of the century was less-than kind to the club as they were relegated from the Premier League, and then they had 11 straight seasons in the Championship before their eventual drop into League One.

The dreaded plunge to League Two occurred five years later, but they made an immediate comeback to the third tier in 2018 and then two years after that, Championship football returned for the Sky Blues, with Mark Robins being the only manager to win promotion for the club since 1967.

Who is Coventry City's all-time leading appearance maker?

He may not have started his career with the club or even be born in the city, but to many Ogrizovic is Mr. Sky Blues.

Ogrizovic was a goalkeeper for 16 years with City, moving from Liverpool in 1984 and he remains their leading appearance maker with 601 matches played in all competitions.

The Mansfield-born stopper remained at the club after his playing days were confirmed as over in the year 2000, including being a goalkeeper coach, reserve team manager and on two separate occasions he became the interim first-team boss in 2002 and 2004.

Ogrizovic is a member of the club's Hall of Fame - and rightly so.