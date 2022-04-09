6 changes: The QPR starting 11 as they take on Preston North End

Following a defeat in midweek to Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers’ hopes of finishing in the play-off spots are fading quickly after a poor run of form.

Mark Warburton is under increasing pressure in the dugout as his side have fallen from the top six in recent weeks and going into this afternoon’s clash with Preston North End, the Hoops are in ninth position.

A victory against the Lilywhites will put the London club right back in the mix, however Warburton is having to deal with a plethora of injury issues, with star man Chris Willock already sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Quiz: Did QPR sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Moses Odubajo? Fee Free

And it’s not gotten any better for the R’s as they’ve lost four more players to injury, with Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie, Lee Wallace and Jeff Hendrick the latest casualties.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Barbet, Dickie, Hendrick and Wallace miss out through injury 🤕#QPR | #PNEQPR pic.twitter.com/mCzy1Zslya — QPR FC (@QPR) April 9, 2022

Warburton has made six changes to the line-up that started against Sheffield United, with Albert Adomah and Andre Gray also dropping out – Moses Odubajo, Dion Sanderson, Sam McCallum, Luke Amos, Andre Dozzell and Stefan Johansen are the players to come in.