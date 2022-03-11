6 celebrities that supposedly are Stoke City supporters

Stoke City currently sit 15th in the Championship with no risk of relegation but also no possibility of promotion.

Stoke have been at the top level though, spending ten years in the Premier League between 2008 and 2018. Ever since relegation in 2018, they have remained in the Championship and still hope they will one day return to the top flight.

Their support has dropped since being in the Championship but nevertheless remains at an average of 19,461 this season so there are still a high number of devoted Stoke fans.

Here we take a look at some of the celebrities who also take up this title.

Nick Hancock

Hancock is a presenter and actor, well known for hosting the sports quiz They Think It’s All Over for ten years. Hancock was born in Stoke and is an avid Stoke supporter. He has paid high figures for Stoke City memorabilia at charity auctions and made an appearance on Antiques Roadshow in 2007 with some of his Stoke memorabilia.

Sugar Ray Leonard

It’s yet to be known how much the boxing star is actually an avid Stoke fan however, he has been pictured at the bet365 stadium with a Stoke shirt before.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Stoke City players born in?

1 of 20 Nick Powell Crewe Birmingham Luton Leeds

Slash

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is originally from Stoke but moved to America when he was young. Nevertheless, he tweeted congratulating Stoke on their FA Cup success in 2011 and said he was disappointed he wouldn’t be able to make the final.

A-ha

The band famous for the hit song Take On Me are originally from Norway but claim to be Stoke City fans and have supported the club since the 1970s. Lead singe Morten Harket says the club were massive in Norway and he was sucked into supporting them by his brother.

Julian Clary

Clary is known for being a comedian and presenter as well as being on stage. He claims to be a big Stoke City fan and has been to the bet365 Stadium on numerous occasions.

Jeremy Bates

We top our list off with a former UK number one tennis player. He’s a big fan of the club and has been seen at games and around the ground.