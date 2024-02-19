Highlights Carlisle United has had more cult heroes due to recent limited success, with unlikely players earning admiration among fans.

Football fans appreciate players who may not achieve stellar success but form bonds with the club's supporters.

Even though some Carlisle United players didn't have exceptional careers, they are remembered fondly by fans for their contributions.

Due to Carlisle United's limited success on the pitch over the last decade, they have even more cult heroes to choose from than they did pre-2014.

The term cult hero means someone who is greatly admired by a small group of people/fans, or is influential despite a lack of true success. It's a bit more of a loosely used term in football though, but it tends to follow that pattern.

Adam Hurrey of The Athletic said: "Footballing cult heroism is conveniently vague enough as a concept to accommodate a whole spectrum of players who, for one reason or several, formed an affinity with their club’s fanbase almost at first glance, while also being well-defined enough for us to nail down its vital components."

That definition better suits the sporting variant of the term. There's no exact way of knowing; you just look at some players and you like them, but you might not be able to point out why you do. A great, but arguable, current example of that for Carlisle would be Jon Mellish. His bullishness and general mannerisms are endearing because he just doesn't look like he'd be very good at football, let alone be a professional, and yet he is.

There have been plenty of players to play for the Cumbrian side who fit into this wide-stretching band, and Football League World has decided to look at six of them and see what they're up to nowadays.

Tobi Sho-Silva

The striker's last memories of being a Carlisle player was being part of a team that won the play-offs at Wembley, and there aren't too many better ways to bow out than that. On top of being a reliable player when called upon, coming up with some big goals in games like Tranmere Rovers away in the 2022/23 season, he is just a lovely person.

He is a trustee of the charity F3 - an organisation dedicated to bringing together, and helping, Christian professional footballers. He was a mentor for youth team players too, and he gave talks on life skills.

No scenario better summed up the fan's appreciation for the striker than on New Year's Day 2023. Carlisle were Doncaster Rovers, and he had to come on midway through the first half to replace an injured Jack Stretton. They had played terribly, and given the fans nothing to shout about, but, near the end of the game, the crowd started chanting his name to the tune of 'Tequila'.

Sho-Silva now plays for Maidenhead United in the National League.

Jason Kennedy

Kennedy, like Mellish, doesn't look like your typical footballer. In fact, he looks more like someone who'd serve you a pie before the game than someone you would pay to watch play the sport. He's a great case in point why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, because he was a brilliant player.

The 2016/17 season saw him score 11 league goals for Carlisle, helping them get to the play-offs. He came off the bench in the play-off semi-final second leg, against Exeter City, and got the Blues back into the game. Unfortunately, the lasting memory of that match is Danny Grainger not closing his man down and Jack Stacey firing the ball into the top corner of the net to send Exeter to Wembley.

The now 37-year-old is playing for Redcar Athletic in the Northern Football League.

Jabo Ibehre

If you were to just look at Ibehre's time at Carlisle, and span that out over his whole career, he'd have been a very successful player. But what connects him most with the fans, and vice versa, was that he wasn't all that successful until he got to Brunton Park.

In his two seasons with the club, he scored 27 goals in 74 games, at a rate of a goal every 165 minutes, in the league. Over 20% of the goals that he scored in his entire career came with United, and they happened in just over 12% of the games that he played in his whole tenure as a footballer.

Jabo Ibehre's career goalscoring record Games Goals Goals per game Carlisle United 74 27 0.365 Rest of career 525 94 0.179 Stats taken from Sofascore

Carlisle's fans do hear from him occasionally when he co-commentates for BBC Radio Cumbria Sport with James Phillips. But, as you might be annoyingly aware of, his presence in the press box usually doesn't end well for the Blues.

Stephane Pounewatchy

The French defender returned to Brunton Park a little under two years ago for a reunion game of the 1994/95 promotion winners facing the Carlisle side of 2005/06 that achieved the same thing, and it was great to see him back in the club's iconic deckchair kit. It was the first time he'd been back in nearly 25 years, after leaving the Blues in 1998 - two years after signing with the Cumbrian side.

Pounewatchy is now a football agent, having transitioned to that realm of the sport after making just shy of 300 appearances in his career - 81 of which were for Carlisle.

Dean Walling

Well over half of Walling's professional appearances came when he was with United between 1991-97 (235). The Saint Kitts and Nevis international was adored by those in the terraces on Warwick Road. The now 54-year-old former central defender scored 28 goals for the Blues, and he helped the club win two promotions in the 90s.

He is a Leeds fan, but Walling has also said that Carlisle will always hold a special place in his heart.Walling now runs a football academy in Lincoln.

Jimmy Glass

It had to be Jimmy, didn't it? There are an unfathomable number of superlatives that you can attach to this superhero of Brunton Park. The goalkeeper who saved Carlisle from relegation with the last kick, in the last minute, of the last game of the 1998/99 season.

After jobs at AFC Bournemouth, he was appointed as the general manager of Dorset-based Wimborne Town in the summer of 2023.