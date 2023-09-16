Highlights Cardiff City has a proud history and is determined to bring Premier League football back to South Wales after recent struggles.

Such is the nature of football, the Bluebirds have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in the 100 years or so of their club's history.

Spending just two seasons in the top flight this century, the Premier League seems to be a distant memory after recent relegation battles from the second tier.

The last two campaigns have seen Cardiff struggle in the bottom-half of the Championship, teetering on the edge of danger last term - just five points clear of the drop, sitting 21st in the table.

Erol Bulut is now tasked with avoiding such problems and catapulting his side up the division after an intriguing set of business this summer.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

With the Bluebirds looking ahead to the future in what is set to be another drama-filled campaign, FLW takes a look at the history of Cardiff City and the unique traits of the famous footballing institution.

What were Cardiff City originally called?

Cardiff City's origins date back to a different sport entirely with Bristol-born artist, Bartley Wilson, setting up Riverside FC for the cricket team to stay fit and train together during the winter months.

Merging into River Albion in 1902, it was not until the club joined the South Wales Amateur League that, in 1908, they were finally renamed Cardiff City, with the capital now established as a city in its own right.

What colours did Cardiff City originally wear?

Cardiff City have proudly donned the colour blue in both their home shirts and nicknames until a controversial decision by current owner Vincent Tan saw a brief identity change.

The South Wales outfit changed to a red shirt with a new emblem in 2012 with promotion to the Premier League beckoning, only to revert back to blue three years later due to mass outrage from supporters.

While blue has therefore become synonymous with the club, the original Riverside FC eleven wore a unique checkered amber and chocolate kit, only to adopt the iconic blue shirt and white shorts following the rebranding in 1908.

How many seasons have Cardiff City spent in the top flight?

A somewhat late arrival to the Football League following a successful application ahead of the 1919/20 season, Cardiff have had their fair share of promotions and relegations in the past century.

Cardiff became the first Welsh team to compete in the top flight this year after securing promotion first time round. The club spent eight seasons in the First Division before facing the drop at the end of the decade and dropped as low as the third tier shortly after.

Enjoying a return in the 1950s, Cardiff's last season at that level would come in 1962 and they would have to wait more than 50 years for another opportunity.

Malky Mackay's side won the Championship title in 2013 only to face the drop the season after - doing the same in 2019 after securing automatic promotion - their 17th and latest appearance in the top flight.

What is Cardiff's iconic celebration?

The Ayatollah has become a stable among the Cardiff City faithful over the years, a celebration requires the person to repetitively raise their hands above their heads, moving them up and down in motion - often done in response to the Cardiff support's call to 'do the Ayatollah'.

It is believed to be performed by Cardiff fans first in 1990 at Lincoln's Sincil Bank following punk group U-Thant's performance in Cardiff the day prior - the singer of the band doing the movement following the nationally televised funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini, a symbol which notes a sign of grief towards death.

How many honours have Cardiff City won?

Cardiff City are the only club outside of England to have ever won the FA Cup, doing so in 1927 with Hughie Ferguson's goal enough to beat Arsenal at Wembley.

The Bluebirds would go on to win the FA Charity Shield later that year, beating Corinthians 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The club came close to winning it again in 2008, losing to Portsmouth 1-0 in the final, before bowing out on penalties in the League Cup final a few years later in 2012 to Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Cardiff have won the Welsh Cup 22 times out of 32 entries despite not featuring in the competition since 1995. This feat is only bettered by Wrexham, who sit with 23 titles, and rivals Swansea City fall some way down the leaderboard with ten.

How long have the Bluebirds played at Cardiff City Stadium?

After initially playing at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff City made the move to the famous Ninian Park.

The stadium remained home to the Bluebirds for almost 100 years, recording the highest attendance of 57,893 against Arsenal back in 1953 before moving to their current ground, Cardiff City Stadium, in 2009.

The almost 27,000-seater stadium has retained three of the former stadium's stand names - Grange End, Canton Stand, the Grandstand and the fourth, known as the Ninian Stand.