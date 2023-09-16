Over the years, Blackburn Rovers have found themselves at many different levels of the English football pyramid.

The Lancashire club have gone from being champions of England, to the third-tier of the football pyramid, and then back again.

In their current guise, the Ewood Park outfit are now aiming to win promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship, having missed out on the chance to do so via the play-offs last season on goal difference alone, under head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Here though, we want to take a look at some of the standout moments and individuals from throughout the club's history, by running through six facts that every Blackburn Rovers fan should know.

So why not take a look, and see if these were things that you were aware of, about the club.

1 When were Blackburn Rovers formed?

One thing about the club that every Blackburn will surely know to start us off with, is the year in which the club were first established. That was of course, in 1875, when a meeting on the 5th November of that year at the Leger Hotel, led to the formation of Blackburn Rovers Football Club.

As well as bearing the year they were first established on their badge, Rovers will often hold promotional events at the home game closest to the anniversary of their formation each year, meaning this is not something supporters of the club should forget.

2 When did Blackburn Rovers move to Ewood Park?

Blackburn's current ground, Ewood Park, is of course very much a spiritual home for the club, who have been there for so long now.

It was back in 1890 when Blackburn first began to play at their current home, and while that is a long time, it does not quite cover all of their 148-year history to date, with the club playing at several others grounds before to their current one.

Between their formation in 1875 and moving to Ewood Park in 1890, Rovers would also host home games at The Oozehead Ground, Pleasington Cricket Ground, Alexandra Meadows, and Leamington Road.

3 Who is Blackburn Rovers' highest goalscorer?

Blackburn have had many quality strikers in recent years during their time in the top-flight, not least the title-winning influence of Alan Shearer.

But for all the prolific players they have had in that position, none have been able to match Simon Garner, for the number of goals they actually scored for the club.

Playing for Rovers for 14 years between 1978 and 1992 in the second-tier of English football, Garner scored a record 194 goals in all competitions for Blackburn, including 168 in league action, the sort of tally that may never be matched.

When Blackburn beat Leicester in the 1992 second-tier play-off final, it ensured that they would be promoted just in time to be part of the very first Premier League season.

That in turn confirmed that Blackburn are no part of a one-off trio in English football, to have played in both the first evert Football League season in 1888/89, and the first ever Premier League season, in 1992/93.

The other two clubs who are also able to lay claim to that honour alongside Blackburn, are Everton and Aston Villa.

5 How many FA Cups did Blackburn Rovers win in a row?

Back in the 1880s, Blackburn were able to do something in English football, that has never been done since, or by any other club currently playing in this country.

Between 1883 and 1886, Rovers would lift the FA Cup Trophy - the oldest and arguably most iconic in the entire game - on three consecutive occasions, a remarkable achievement even back then with the number of games they still had to get through.

With the last four FA Cups having also been won by four different teams, that record belonging to Rovers, is set to remain standing for some time to come yet.

6 Are there other professional clubs called Blackburn Rovers?

Across the world of football, England is not the only country to have had a side go by the name of Blackburn Rovers competing in its football pyramid.

Between 1965 and 2014, a club known as Blackburn Rovers were also part of the South African football league system, even reaching the second-tier level in that country.

However, after suffering relegation from the second-tier in 2014, the South African iteration of Blackburn Rovers sadly ceased to exist, with very little seemingly known about why it actually disappeared from the game.