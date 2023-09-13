Birmingham City are one of the best-supported clubs in the Midlands.

The Blues have an admirable fanbase that celebrate the club's successes and help push them through the tough times, but what does every supporter need to know about the club?

Who are Birmingham City's biggest rivals?

The Midlands is rife with competitive football clubs. West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are based in the Black Country, but that narrowly excludes Birmingham. The Blues' fiercest rivals are Aston Villa, and the two sides compete in the Second City Derby.

The two clubs despise one another, and controversy always arises when the inter-city tie is played. The last time the pair met was in 2019 - the season Villa were promoted to the Premier League. The game's biggest talking point saw a Birmingham supporter enter the pitch and punch Jack Grealish.

The Villans' star would get his revenge by scoring the winner in the second half.

Who is Birmingham City's all-time leading goalscorer?

Birmingham's all-time top goalscorer is Joe Bradford, and the contest is not even close.

Bradford's 15-year spell at the club saw him play 445 games for the Blues, and score 267 goals. That total is more than double what second-placed Trevor Francis registered - more on him later.

When were Birmingham City founded?

The club was founded in 1875 but was not originally named after the city. They were initially known as Small Heath Alliance, which was changed to Birmingham City 30 years later. The club was entered into the Football League in 1892, upon the formation of the Second Division.

The Blues are two years away from celebrating their 150th anniversary, which is sure to be a special occasion.

Who was Birmingham City's first million-pound player?

Birmingham became one of the most talked about teams in the country when they received a UK record transfer fee worth seven figures for Trevor Francis in 1979.

Francis is an icon at St Andrew's, having featured on over 300 occasions throughout his nine total years at the club. As previously mentioned, he is the Blues' second all-time leading goalscorer with 133 strikes.

Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest, who had just won the First Division, were the side to fork out £1,000,000 for Francis, and he spent just two years in the East Midlands.

When were Birmingham last in the Premier League?

Birmingham's most recent season in the Premier League came over a decade ago, in 2010/11.

Following a ninth-place finish in the campaign prior, manager Alex McLeish was hoping to build, however, he was met with a hugely disappointing finish that saw the Blues relegated on the term's final day.

The closest the club have come to a topflight return since was in the very next season. They finished fourth but fell short in the playoff semi-final against Blackpool. They have failed to make the top six in the 11 campaigns that have followed.

When did Birmingham last win a major trophy?

During the season in which they were relegated, Birmingham won their second ever League Cup.

They faced Arsenal in the 2011 final, which the Gunners were heavily favoured to win. A first-half Nikola Zigic strike was soon canceled out by Robin Van Persie. The contest was then finely poised until Obafemi Martins converted with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

A fine performance from young keeper Ben Foster was also crucial as Birmingham shocked the country and took home a major trophy.