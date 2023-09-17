Highlights Barnsley FC, originally known as Barnsley St Peter's, were founded in 1887 and has a long history in the football world.

The club's home ground, Oakwell, has been their home since the club's inception in 1887 and holds a capacity of 23,287.

Barry Murphy holds the record for the most appearances for Barnsley, with 569 appearances during his 18-year career with the club.

Over the years, Barnsley have certainly had an eventful history that has seen their fans experience a range of emotions.

The Tykes have been up and down the football pyramid throughout their existence, while also making some eye-catching cup runs in that time.

However, the Tykes' most recent exploits ended in agonising style, as they were denied promotion to the Championship by a last minute Sheffield Wednesday in last season's League One play-off final.

That is something the club will inevitably be looking to bounce back from by returning to the second-tier this campaign, in what would be another memorable moment for the club.

But just how much do you know about some of the standout moments in Barnsley's long history?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at six Barnsley facts that every supporter of the club should know, so why not take a look at those, and see how many you were already aware of?

What was Barnsley's original name?

Barnsley are a club that has been around in one form or another, for what is now 136 years, since they were first founded in 1887.

At that point, the club were originally known as Barnsley St Peter's, as they first entered into the Sheffield and District League, before moving to the Midlands League in 1895.

Two years later, the club dropped St Peter's from their name to become the Barnsley FC we know today, and a year later, in 1898, they were then admitted into the Football League.

Has Oakwell always been Barnsley's home ground?

While many clubs have played at least two different home grounds since their formation, that is not the case for Barnsley.

The Tykes have played at their current Oakwell ground ever since they were first formed in 1887, which certainly provides the club with a strong connection to their home stadium.

As things stand, Oakwell currently has a capacity of 23,287, making it the 40th biggest by capacity in the Football League as things stand.

Who is Barnsley's record appearance maker?

There have been plenty of players to represent Barnsley over the years, but none have done so more times than Barry Murphy.

The defender spent 18 years with the Tykes between 1962 and 1978, and they were the only club he ever played for during his senior professional career.

During that time, Hine made a total of 569 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley, meaning he remains the club's record appearance maker to this day.

Who is Barnsley's record goalscorer?

In terms of goalscoring for Barnsley, there is no one who is able to match the exploits of Ernie Hine.

Beginning his senior career with the club between 1921 and 1926, Hine then played for Leicester, Huddersfield and Manchester United, before returning to Oakwell for the final four years of his playing career, from 1934 to 1938.

Across those two spells, the forward scored a total of 131 goals for Barnsley, more than any other player to have ever pulled on the club's shirt.

Have Barnsley ever won a major trophy?

While Barnsley have won promotions, play-offs and even the EFL Trophy in the years since, you have to go all the way back to 1912 to find the one time they lifted what is considered one of English football's major trophies.

That came when the Tykes claimed victory in the FA Cup, beating West Brom in the final, which at the time included a replay.

After a goalless draw with the Baggies at Crystal Palace on the 20th April 1912, the two teams met again four days later at Bramall Lane, where a goal from Harry Tufnell 28 minutes into extra time was enough to give Barnsley what, to date, is their only piece of major silverware.

Barnsley co-owner Chien Lee completed his takeover of the club alongside business partner Paul Conway in December 2017, and the Tykes are far from his only footballing exploit.

Lee was previously the owner of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice between June 2016 and August 2019, and he still has plenty of other clubs within his portfolio.

Along with Barnsley, the Chinese-American entrepreneur is also a co-owner of Thun in Switzerland, Belgian side Oostende, French outfit Nancy, Esbjerg in Denmark, Den Bosch of The Netherlands, German outfit Kaiserslauten, and Polish side GKS Tychy.