6 ball losses, 1 accurate cross: Charlton man fails to perform in damaging Huddersfield defeat

Charlton Athletic have been through a poor run of form in recent weeks and find themselves just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Having taken just six points from their last six matches (via WhoScored), the Addicks find themselves in danger of relegation ahead of a vital clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

In an attempt to boost their chances of avoiding relegation the club signed experienced winger Aiden McGeady in January, who arrived on loan from League One side Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international had scored 28 goals in English football prior to his move, notching 14 times in 40 appearances for Sunderland last season.

However, in his first three appearances for Charlton he has been largely ineffectual and is yet to manage either a goal or an assist.

Starting in the number 10 role against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, he struggled once again as his side lost 4-0.

Here, we take a look at McGeady’s numbers from the clash…

Making his first appearance since Charlton’s 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, McGeady started the match behind a strike force of Lyle Taylor and Andre Green.

However, the partnership struggled to yield results with Lee Bowyer’s side managing just 10 shots and two on target during the match.

In the 61 minutes he was on the pitch, McGeady won eight of his 16 duels, but lost the ball on six occasions.

In a creative capacity, he was limited by his side’s lack of possession, which was 43.4% at full-time, but he still managed to complete two key passes and provide assists for two shots at goal.

Otherwise, his passing was relatively ineffectual, with the 33-year-old managing just one deep completion and one accurate cross.

Completing 15 of his 17 passes attempted, McGeady was accurate in his distribution but was not involved to the extent that his manager would want.

One of his great skills is his ability to carry the ball, but the former Celtic man completed just one dribble while he was on the pitch and was dribbled past by an opponent on two occasions.

With the move for McGeady a short term measure aimed to help Charlton avoid relegation, Bowyer will want to see more from a player that can turn a game with a piece of skill when he is at his best.