6 aerials won per game, 7.4 clearances per game: Returning Charlton Athletic man will boost top six challenge

Charlton Athletic are in the middle of a handily placed break in the season at the moment from their personal point of view.

The Addicks have played more games than most of those around them in the League One table and get the chance now to see what some of them do this weekend, whilst also working on themselves.

Nigel Adkins, of course, gets a chance to really send his message to the players and it’s an opportunity for knocks and niggles to be eased.

On that note, though far more than a niggle, Ryan Inniss is targeting a return to the squad on Good Friday as Charlton kick-off a vital run of games away at Doncaster Rovers.

Here, then, we take a look at his stats so far this season:

Inniss quickly cemented himself at the heart of the Charlton defence alongside Akin Famewo but an injury early on in the season has seen him be missing ever since.

Indeed, the Addicks have had to tread carefully with his recovery but he’s now back in training and eyeing a return in the club’s very next game.

Of course, he needs to prove himself to Adkins but the stats from earlier this season, should he mantain such numbers, should restore him to the side sooner rather than later.

Inniss proved a real man-mountain as Charlton kicked on after the summer window and rose up the table with six straight wins.

He was at the heart of their fine defensive record, too, with his numbers highlighting just how good he is in the air.

He also likes to ping balls from his right centre-half position into the right-hand channel and with runners like Conor Washington and co. further forwards, that might be something we see return upon the defender’s own re-involvement.

Certainly, Charlton will be pleased to see him back and it just remains to be seen if it’s enough to seal a top-six finish.