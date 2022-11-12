£6.9m to £5.2m: Does Karlan Grant’s market value reflect his West Brom importance?

If you were to ask West Brom fans who the most disappointing player has been this season, many may say Karlan Grant.

It’s been a season to forget so far for Grant who has struggled this season after being a reliable source of goals last season.

He’s shown he’s a reliable scorer at Championship level but is seemingly going through a poor patch of form which will no doubt be impacting his confidence, something hugely important for goalscorers.

The 25-year-old has scored just three league goals this season in 17 games and his performances have left a lot to be desired from Baggies supporters.

The attacker was hugely important last season, scoring 18 goals in 44 appearances, creating six goals in the process but his influence on the team this season has diminished in comparison.

Interestingly, his drop in form has been reflected in his market value. With the help of Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at how it has changed and whether that reflects his importance for Carlos Corberan’s side.

In May 2022, Grant’s value was at £6.9m which has since dropped to £5.2m as of October.

That’s a reflection of a poor campaign so far of which he’s struggled to find any goalscoring form he’s displayed in the past.

It’s perhaps unfair to be overly critical of Grant considering West Brom’s form this season has been particularly poor, with the club sinking into the bottom three prior to Carlos Corberan’s arrival as manager.

The Baggies have been wasteful in front of goal and sold Callum Robinson in the summer, a player who linked up incredibly well with Grant last season. The pair enjoyed a positive relationship on the pitch which allowed them to flourish last season and taking away Robinson has clearly impacted Grant’s performances on the pitch.

Whilst Grant’s market value has dropped, it would be unwise to suggest it won’t rise again under a new manager. Corberan has a history of getting the most out of players with Grant likely to be a beneficiary of that over time.

Not only that, Daryl Dike’s return from injury will take some of the burden from him and allow him to play without that impacting him.

He still has four years remaining on his current contract ensuring his value is likely to increase once he finds form again.