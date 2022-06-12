6.96 xA, 2.21 shots per 90: The Blackpool man attracting Premier League interest this summer

Josh Bowler enjoyed an excellent debut season at Blackpool after signing from Everton in the summer of 2021.

The Tangerines needed some further imagination in the final third, and the 23-year-old brought that in droves as Blackpool stabilised in the second tier under, the recently departed, Neil Critchley.

Bowler chipped in with ten goal contributions in the Championship, and was a driving force in the Seasiders flirting with the play-off places at times, it is clear to see that the technically gifted winger has a ceiling above the division, having settled down away from Goodison Park.

We have taken a deeper look at some of the statistics, as per Wyscout, behind Bowler’s impressive 2021/22 campaign in this performance in numbers piece…

In a creative capacity, Bowler only managed three assists last season which does not suggest that he was as influential in the final third than it seemed.

However, the 23-year-old did create shooting opportunities for his team-mates to a value of 6.96 expected assists (xA), suggesting that the reason he managed three assists, was more down to the below par finishing of his counter-parts than a lack of chance creation.

Bowler averaged over one shot assist per 90 minutes, which is healthy, considering that Blackpool spent large portions of games soaking up pressure against some of the better teams in the division.

The former Queens Park Rangers youth player is very direct and that could be what has excited the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest this summer, constantly testing defenders in the final third.

Bowler attempted 9.66 dribbles per 90 minutes last season, his decision making in terms of when to release the ball has room for improvement, but at his age that it not too much of a concern.

The 23-year-old let off 2.21 shots per 90 minutes in 2021/22, which demonstrates the confidence that he was playing with, particularly as the season progressed.

At the moment, it seems like regular game time in the Championship next season would be far more beneficial for Bowler’s development, than being a fringe or impact player in the Premier League, but with just one left on his contract it will be interesting to see how Blackpool handle the inevitable interest he will receive.