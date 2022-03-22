6.94 passes into final third per 90: The Nottingham Forest man on the radar of West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall is on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

It definitely feels like a case of now or never for Forest in terms of their promotion tilt, with Worrall and Brennan Johnson’s futures up in the air, while the five loanees, who have been key players this season, are all set to head back to their parent clubs.

There are a lot of strong leaders in the dressing room at the City Ground, but Worrall takes the armband having been through thick and thin with the club over the last few years.

Now 25, it is clear that the centre back is ready for the next level and it has come as no surprise to see Premier League clubs appreciating his performances.

Worrall is the best passer in Nottingham Forest’s first choice backline, alongside Steve Cook and Scott McKenna, and he has completed 6.94 passes into the final third per 90 minutes this season, as per Wyscout, a key part of Steve Cooper’s men’s attacking play.

The ability to get the ball forward quickly and accurately is looked on fondly in the top-flight and with Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis integral to Forest’s promotion push, Worrall’s vision has been crucial for the Reds.

When needed, the 25-year-old is comfortable rolling his sleeves up and showing the traits of a more old school centre back, intercepting the ball 5.56 times per minutes and thriving with more flexible positioning in possession when playing on the right of a back three.

Cooper can be direct at times, and with the pace Forest have in attacking areas, they can go long, meaning that Worrall’s pass accuracy of 80.5% is very respectable and he has also completed 1.4 progressive runs per 90 minutes.

Ball playing centre backs are growing in value in the modern game, with one versus one defending becoming less important when recruiting a defender to play in the Premier League.

Worrall’s small bursts to break the lines and relinquish possession to a more talented on-the-ball midfielder have been very effective and certainly make him an adaptable player, in dealing with the potential step up this summer.