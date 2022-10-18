£6.44m: How does Shrewsbury Town’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

After a slow start to the season, Shrewsbury Town have flown up the League One table and now find themselves eighth in the table – only outside the top six on goal difference.

If they can maintain their recent form, Steve Cotterill’s side will be impossible to ignore in the play-off race but there is a long way to go yet and some of the other teams in the hunt are beginning to hit their stride.

The Shrews finished in 18th last term so a top-half finish would represent impressive progress but the aspirations inside the dressing room will be much higher than that.

With the help of Transfermarkt, we’ve examined how the squad’s market value compares to the teams around them and the rest of the clubs in League One.

Shrewbury’s squad market value is £6.44 million, which is the 14th highest and 10th lowest in the third tier.

They’re one of six League One clubs with a squad value between £6m and £7m while their squad is 0.4m less valuable than that of the 13th highest Port Vale and 0.09m more than Burton Albion below them in 15th.

The Shrews squad is worth more than three times less than the most valuable squad in the division, Derby County (£20.61m), and more than twice less than the second most valuable squad, Sheffield Wednesday (£13.10m).

It is worth £1.44m more than the least valuable squad in League One, Morecambe (£5m).

With 25 players in the squad, Shrewsbury have the joint 13th largest squad in the division. Wycombe Wanderers (32) have the largest squad while Derby County (22) have the smallest.

According to Transfermarkt, Aiden O’Brien, Matthew Pennington, and Taylor Moore are the three most valuable players in Cotterill’s squad at £540,000.

It shows just what an impressive job the Shrews boss is doing that the club sit eighth in the table after 14 games despite having only the 14th most-valuable squad in the division.

He’ll be hoping to continue to defy the odds and challenge for the top six this term.