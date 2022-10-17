£6.26m: How does Bristol Rovers’ squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Bristol Rovers continued their impressive recent run with an eye-catching 4-1 victory over Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The Gas have now won three on the bounce in League One and four in four in all competitions – a run that has helped them climb to 11th in the table.

After their dramatic promotion to the third tier on the final day of last season, avoiding relegation back to League Two will surely be Rovers’ top target but manager Joey Barton may believe that a play-off push is not out of the question.

That will be tough to muster given there are some big hitters down in League One at the moment and with that in mind, we’ve turned to Transfermarkt to examine how the South West club’s squad market value compares to other teams in the division.

Rovers’ total squad market value is £6.26 million, which is the 16th highest and ninth lowest in the third tier this season.

It is narrowly below Burton Albion in 15th (£6.35m) and £0.16 more valuable than Lincoln City (£6.1m) in 17th.

The Gas squad is worth more than three times less than the most valuable squad in the division, Derby County (£20.61m), and worth more than twice less than the second most valuable, Sheffield Wednesday (£13.10m).

It is worth £1.26m more than the least valuable squad in the division, Morecambe (£5m), and is one of six clubs with a squad value between £6m and £7m.

Quiz: 14 questions about Bristol Rovers’ season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many points have Bristol Rovers picked up so far this season? 13 15 17 19

At £540,000, Transfermarkt has Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins as the joint-highest valued players at the Memorial Stadium at the moment, with experienced striker John Marquis alongside loan duo Lewis Gibson and Josh Coburn in joint-third (£450,000).

It’s interesting to note as well that the Gas (29 players) have the joint-third largest squad in the division alongside Port Vale – with Accrington Stanley (30) and Wycombe Wanderers (32) the only sides with bigger squads.

When you compare Rovers’ squad value (16th) to their place in the table (11th), it is proof of the impressive job that Barton and his players have done since their return to League One.

There’s a long way to go yet but 2022/23 is looking like a positive season for the blue part of Bristol.