£6.1m: How does Lincoln City’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Lincoln City have made an encouraging start to life under Mark Kennedy in League One and has shown particular promise in the final third.

The Imps sit 13th in the third tier table after a mightily impressive 1-0 win at Ipswich Town at the weekend, and supporters will be confident that the side can avoid any relegation concerns this term.

Lincoln are in a difficult situation financially, in terms of where they rank in the League One table, with the likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County throwing their weight around in the transfer market in recent windows.

Therefore, it is always going to be difficult for the club to build a squad capable of replicating or bettering their play-off final appearance in 2020/21.

Here, we have taken a look at the Imps’ squad market value, as per Transfermarkt, and how it compares to the rest of League One…

The Imps rank 17th in the table for the value of their squad, which certainly reflects well on the results and performances that Kennedy has brought out of the squad so far.

The current value is £6.1 million, not as much as last season, when the club relied more heavily on the loan market and were further up the food chain.

In 2021/22, Lincoln ranked tenth with a value of £8.78 million, but the departures of Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Dan N’Lundulu have had a significant hit on the combined value of the squad.

Carl Rushworth, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Jordan Garrick are amongst the club’s most valuable players this season, arriving from higher up the football pyramid, but not to the extent of last season.

Newly promoted Bristol Rovers are one place above the Imps this term, while Cheltenham Town, who were defeated 4-1 by the Gas this weekend, sit one place below.

Quiz: Did Lincoln City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Memorial Ground Win Draw Lose

It is possible, particularly in the EFL, to overperform the financial value of your squad, with smart recruitment seeming to be a pre-requisite to success, and the Imps are moving away from the Michael Appleton era in fine shape, and they could go on to compete for a top half finish.